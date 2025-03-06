Desperate Viktor Hovland switches putter, coach and even shoes for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Before heading into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, a struggling golfer, Viktor Hovland, switched things up to turn his game around at the iconic event.

Ad

While speaking to Eurosport, Hovland recently revealed that he switched both his putter and his shoes before heading into the ongoing PGA Tour event. Hovland, who has struggled thus far in 2025 after an underwhelming 2024, is even getting help from his old swing coach, according to Eurosport reporter Espen Blaker.

"I've gone back to some old Nike shoes, as I feel I can read the slopes of the greens better with my feet. They are so light and actually a bit unstable compared to the Puma shoes I've been using for a while now," Hovland said via Eurosport.

Ad

Trending

Viktor Hovland returned to Bay Hill for the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a course where he has had success in the past. Hovland will be hoping to find something to improve his game, even if it's his shoes.

Viktor Hovland looks to turn around his extended struggles

Viktor Hovland at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via Getty)

Hovland, the third-ranked golfer in the world in early 2022, has now dropped in the Official World Golf Ranking to 15th after more than a year of struggles with his game.

Ad

Hovland has had success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in past years, with his best finish coming in 2022, when he finished tied for second place behind Scottie Scheffler, who won his second career PGA Tour event at that tournament. Hovland had an opportunity to win but shot a two-over-par 74 in the final round to lose to Scheffler by one stroke.

In 2023, Hovland again struggled after a strong start to the event, shooting a final round three-over-par 75 to finish tied for 10th place. Hovland fired a 66 in the third round to put himself into contention, but his poor play on resulted in him losing to Kurt Kitayama by four shots.

Ad

Hovland's last PGA Tour win came at the 2023 Tour Championship, in which he won the tour's season-long race to the FedEx Cup title. The Tour Championship was Hovland's third win in 2023, the others coming at The Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus, and the BMW Championship, which was the week before the Tour Championship.

Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via Getty)

In 2024, Viktor Hovland had no wins and only two top-five finishes. The Norwegian missed the cut at three of the four majors, only making the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He finished in third place at the event, losing to Xander Schauffele by three strokes.

Ad

Hovland's only other top-five finish in 2024 came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, where he finished tied for second, two shots behind Hideki Matsuyama.

Hovland's struggles have continued into 2025, with his best finish this year coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 22nd. Hovland also missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.

Viktor Hovland will be looking to turn things around at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational as the major season approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback