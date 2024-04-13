Despite missing the cut at Masters 2024, these Golfers took home handsome money just for showing up

Unlike most PGA Tour and other golf tournaments, the Masters pays players who fail to make the cut. This major tournament has a cut line after 36 holes, with only players finishing above the cut line securing their spots in the final two rounds.

The 2024 Masters commenced with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11th, and following the two rounds, only players who finished with a score of over par 6 made the cut.

While most of the ranked players secured their spots in the tournament's third round, some failed to make the cut. This includes former Masters winners Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, and the 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman.

Despite struggling with their game in the Major, all those who failed to make the cut earned handsome amounts from their two-day outings. They earned $10,000 each.

While most golf tournaments only allow players making the cut to earn prize money, the Masters operate under its own rules. With a substantial purse of $18 million, the Masters ensures that players who miss the cut still receive compensation.

However, this is only for the professional players. If any amateur competing in the tournament fails to make the cut, they return home empty-handed. It's important to note that the Masters does not compensate amateurs, even if they make the cut at the event.

Who missed the cut at the Masters 2024?

Some notable names failed to advance to the third round of the 2024 Masters. Viktor Hovland encountered difficulties with his game, finishing with a score of over 8 after two rounds, narrowly missing the cut by just two strokes. Jordan Spieth, alongside Brian Harman, also failed to make the cut.

Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, began the tournament with a round of 79. His struggles continued in the second round, resulting in a 74 and ultimately missing the cut.

LIV golfers Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, and Dustin Johnson also missed the cut. Despite Johnson's strong form on the LIV Golf tour, he had a disappointing outing at the year's first Major, scoring over par 13.

Here is the list of the players who missed the cut at the Masters:

Lee Hodges: +7

Mike Weir: +7

Justin Rose: +7

Sungjae Im: +7

Austin Eckroat: +7

Zach Johnson: +7

Sergio Garcia: +7

Justin Thomas: +7

Nick Dunlap: +7

Wyndham Clark: +7

Stewart Hagestad (amateur): +8

Christo Lamprecht (amateur): +8

Viktor Hovland: +8

Sam Burns: +9

Brian Harman: +9

Jordan Spieth: +9

Peter Malnati: +10

Bubba Watson: +10

Stephan Jaeger: +10

Santiago de la Fuente (amateur): +10

Charl Schwartzel: +11

Ryo Hisatsune: +12

Fred Couples: +12

Jasper Stubbs (amateur): +12

Dustin Johnson: +13

Gary Woodland: +13

Nick Taylor: +14

Adrian Meronk: +14

Emiliano Grillo: +15

Meanwhile, following the two rounds of the tournament, Max Homa found himself tied with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. DeChambeau held a solo lead after the first round and extended it after the second round.

Nicolai Hojgaard finished with an under-par 4 score, securing a solo third-place finish at the Masters, followed by Cam Davis and Collin Morikawa, who tied for fifth place.

The third round of the 2024 Masters is scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, followed by the finals on Sunday, April 14th.