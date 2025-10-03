Despite PGA official’s apology email to Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll, Ryder Cup has to 'do better'

Luke Donald’s Team Europe dominated the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. However, winning team’s Rory McIlroy had a tough time outside the greens at the event. The Northern Irishman and his wife Erica Stoll even received an apology mail from PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague after they experienced a steady stream of abuse from New York fans.The PGA official told The Athletic that he sent out a ‘long email’ to the reigning Masters champion and his wife after the event. Sprague claimed that he condoned the fan behavior at the event in the condolences mail he sent out to McIlroy’s manager, Sean O’Flaherty. However, the official admitted that a retrospective apology doesn’t do justice and promised to “do better” as organizers in the future.He repeated being “really, really, really disappointed” in the US fans and stated that it is ‘not good for any of the professional athletes.’PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague said in an interview, as quoted by The Athletic:“I sent a long email to share with Rory and Erica and just told him that we will do better in the future. I’m the CEO now. I don’t condone this type of behavior. This is not good for the game of golf. It’s not good for the Ryder Cup. It’s not good for any of the professional athletes, and we will do better.”For the unversed, the rowdy fans at Bethpage were seen chanting ‘F U Rory’ during the first tee. Interestingly, first tee’s emcee Heather McMahan was seen joining the fans on the mic Saturday morning and was immediately relieved of her duties. Furthermore, unruly hecklers’ behavior included McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll getting hit by a flying beer can. The European golfer was also seen asking security to kick out a fan who hurled a homophobic slur at him during play.PGA President tracks back on unapologetic stance in the Ryder Cup fan conversationRyder Cup is set to return in 2027 in Ireland. Derek Sprague says he’s planning meetings with European officials to ensure “that we focus on what the Ryder Cup is all about.” He further reiterated the importance of maintaining “decorum and sportsmanship and integrity” on and off the golf field. However, not all PGA executives are apologetic as the CEO.According to the organization’s president Don Rea, the verbal abuse were part of ‘things that are going to happen’ at sports events. Rea, currently serving a two-year term as the 44th president of the PGA, diminished the impact of the abuses at the event and stated that McIlroy “understands things like that are going to happen.”Speaking in a BBC interview on Sunday, Don Rea initially said:“Well, you have 50,000 people there that are really excited, and heck, you can go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things… I haven’t heard some of that. I’m sure it’s happened … Rory understands things like that are going to happen.”However, he was forced to track back on the unapologetic stance in the Ryder Cup incident by Thursday. Following Sprague’s open comments, a report by the Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson carried that Rea sent out a letter to PGA of America members expressing regret over the Bethpage crowd’s inappropriate behavior.