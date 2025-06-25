Despite Scottie Scheffler’s consistent presence in the top of the money leaders, Keegan Bradley stands out with ‘biggest leap’

Despite Scottie Scheffler’s dominance at the top of the PGA Tour money list this season, Keegan Bradley has grabbed the spotlight after winning the Travelers Championship. Golf Forever shared an Instagram post on June 25, featuring the PGA Tour money leaders' latest list.

Scheffler continues his reign as the leader, racking up $15.8 million in earnings so far this season. Close behind him sits Rory McIlroy with $14.9 million. The top five remains unchanged following the Travelers, featuring J.J. Spaun at $10 million, Sepp Straka at $9.6 million, and Justin Thomas with $9.3 million. While the caption of the post reads:

"No movement in the PGA Tour’s top 5 money list after the Travelers 💰 But Keegan Bradley made the biggest leap — from 28th to 8th — cashing in $3.6M with the win 🏆"

Keegan Bradley's victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship earned him a $3.6 million payday, catapulting him from 28th up to 8th on the money list. This leap is the largest single-week jump by any player this season.

Bradley now sits at $7 million in total earnings, edging ahead of Collin Morikawa, who stands at $6.7 million, and just behind Ben Griffin’s $7.9 million. Other notable names rounding out the top 12 include Ryan Henley at $9.3 million, Ludvig Åberg at $6.3 million, Adam Novak at $6.3 million, and Tommy Fleetwood at $6.3 million. Apart from that, let's look at Bradley's statement after winning the Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley Shines at Travelers Championship with Epic Comeback Win

Keegan Bradley claimed a remarkable victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship, overcoming a three-shot deficit behind Tommy Fleetwood at the start of the final round. Despite weather delays that pushed Sunday’s play later in the day, Bradley came out strong. After the win, Bradley shared a post on X quoting Noah Kahan’s lyrics:

“Forgive my Northern attitude. Oh, I was raised out in the cold. If the sun don’t rise ’Til the summertime. Forgive my northern attitude. Oh, I was raised on little light.”

Bradley began the final round with a steady front nine, carding 4-under 32, which included birdies on the 3rd, 6th, 8th, and 9th holes. This fast start helped him quickly erase Fleetwood’s early lead. Fleetwood, who struggled with two bogeys on the front nine, saw his advantage shrink.

On the back nine, Bradley added key birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 17th holes. His putting was especially sharp, sinking multiple putts inside 10 feet, which proved decisive down the stretch. Fleetwood tried to respond with pars and a key birdie on the 16th, but could not take the lead. Russell Henley also stayed in contention but faltered with bogeys late in the round, opening the door for Bradley.

Bradley finished the day with an 8-under 62, the lowest round of the tournament, giving him a total score of 18-under par. This was enough to edge out Fleetwood, who finished at 17-under, and Henley, who came in third at 15-under.

