‘I was raised in the cold’: Keegan Bradley describes his win at the Travelers Championship using an American singer’s lyrics

Keegan Bradley, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain and winner at the Travelers Championship, started the final round of the event chasing a three-shot deficit behind Tommy Fleetwood.

The round had been delayed due to weather, but when play resumed on Sunday, it quickly turned into a dramatic contest. Bradley, a native of Vermont and a favorite among New England fans, was backed by vocal support throughout the day. His challenge began early and intensified rapidly.

Keegan Bradley used American singer Noah Kahan’s lyrics from the 2022 song "Northern Attitude" to sum up his feelings after his win. He shared a video of some of his best shots on his official X account and wrote:

“Forgive my Northern attitude. Oh, I was raised out in the cold. If the sun don't rise 'Til the summertime. Forgive my northern attitude. Oh, I was raised on little light."

Fleetwood entered the final round with a clear advantage, holding a three-stroke lead and eyeing his first PGA Tour victory after 41 top-10 finishes, including five as a runner-up. Despite the pressure, there was no indication that Fleetwood would ease up.

However, within the first four holes, the dynamic of the tournament changed. Fleetwood’s lead evaporated in under an hour as both Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley joined the fight for the top spot. Henley, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier in the season, was also in contention and added further intensity to the battle down the stretch.

As the final holes approached, the atmosphere around Bradley intensified. With chants of “USA” echoing around the course, Bradley maintained composure and played confidently. Meanwhile, Fleetwood continued to grind, managing key saves to stay in front. But ultimately, it was the American who triumphed, winning the final Signature Event of the season in incredible fashion.

What equipment did Keegan Bradley use to grab the Travelers Championship win?

This marks the third consecutive week a player using Srixon equipment has secured a TOUR victory, following Ryan Fox’s playoff win at the RBC Canadian Open and J.J. Spaun’s breakthrough major title at the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Below is a detailed look at Keegan Bradley’s complete equipment setup (via GolfWRX):

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 HL (16.5 degrees) with Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 TX shaft

7-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees) with Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 TX shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (3-5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-9), Srixon Z-Forged II (PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack (52-10 Mid, 56-10 Mid, 58-06 LOW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Cruiser Jailbird with SuperStroke Zenergy WristLock grip

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

