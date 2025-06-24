Golf Insider shares how ‘devastated’ he was for Tommy Fleetwood losing the Travelers Championship trophy to Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood had entered the final round of the Travelers Championship last week leading by a three-shot margin. Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley were trailing him on T2.

However, Fleetwood lost his three stroke lead after carding three bogeys on the first hour holes. Bradley jumped up the leaderboard to tie with him for the top spot. Later in the round, the British golfer managed to get back his lead.

But after hitting two bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes, he gave away his chance of winning his first ever PGA Tour title. It was Keegan Bradley who emerged victorious and clinched his second Travelers Championship trophy on Sunday (June 22).

'Fore Play Podcast Plus' talked about Tommy Fleetwood's heartbreaking loss in its latest YouTube video. One of the hosts and golf insider, Frankie Borelli, said:

"I got a lot of s*** yesterday, when I wrote that Tommy deserved to win. I sent out a tweet, 'Wow what a what a performance by Keegan but gosh am I like devastated for Tommy Fleetwood'," (5:35 - 5:47)

The ace golfer has multiple top ten finishes to his name but he hasn't been able to win a tournament on the Tour yet. Borelli further mentioned how unbelievable this fact was.

"He's this huge name. He's this big, like sellable, marketable guy and he's just never won on the PGA Tour. It's incredible how popular and loved he is without getting that win. Just goes to show how good of a guy he is, which is kind of what I was tweeting about." (6:18 - 6:42)

Tommy Fleetwood eventually tied with Russell Henley for the second spot. This was his fifth top-10 finish of the season.

"Just because you fumble it and you collapse doesn't mean that the deservingness goes away" - Frankie Borelli on Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood had put on a spectacular performance throughout the week at the Travelers Championship. He had posted 66-65-63 scores at TPC River Highlands.

The ace golfer had come very close to clinching his maiden PGA Tour title but fell short after a fumble in the final round.

'Fore Play Podcast Plus' host Frankie Borelli mentioned that he believed Fleetwood deserved the win not only because he had gone "41 times in the top 10 without winning", but also because of his performance at the tournament. He further said:

"Definitely didn't have his stuff in the beginning and then rided the ship. It's like at that point if you're going to tell me that this guy got to 14-under when everyone else was kind of struggling throughout the whole entire week, that's what I meant like of all the weeks of all the times that this guy's played, this one felt like he deserved it." (8:01 - 8:18)

"He played the best that he could have played going into those final stretches of holes. And just because you fumble it and you collapse doesn't mean that the deservingness goes away in my opinion." (8:18 - 8:24)

Fleetwood is currently 13th in OWGR and 10th in the FedEx Cup points list.

