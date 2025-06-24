  • home icon
  • "Bigger than Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler" - Fans react to Keegan Bradley's Travelers Championship win drawing a 35% raise

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jun 24, 2025 16:38 GMT
Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy/Source: Getty Images
Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy/Source: Getty Images

Keegan Bradley recently did the unthinkable by clinching the title at 2025 Travelers Championship. According to a report by Josh Carpenter, Bradley's final-round win caused a steep rise in the TV ratings. Fans on social media have now reacted to this.

According to Carpenter, the final 18 holes where Bradley powered through, led to a 35% increase in the viewership. CBS drew 3.519 million viewers on Sunday (June 22), which is a considerable increase in comparison to 2.607 million during Scottie Scheffler's final Travelers round last year.

Keegan Bradley secured the win in an unexpected manner while Tommy Fleetwood ended up missing the birdie putt. After Fleetwood bogeyed, Bradley finished Round 4 with a birdie on the final par 4 hole of the back nine.

Now, NUCLR Golf shared the information given by the Sports Business Journal reporter. Take a look at their post on X about Keegan Bradley's final Travelers round viewership:

However, fans in the comments ended up reacting to this take quite differently. A section of them stood beside Bradley, putting him well above the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scheffler. A section of them, however, claimed that the increased viewership came since people rooted for Fleetwood.

Take a look at some of the comments directed at Keegan Bradley below NUCLR Golf's X post:

"Bigger than Rory & Scottie," a fan commented below.
"That’s incredible, way to represent USA vs Europe," someone said in the comments, hinting at Bradley's upcoming Ryder Cup stint.
"Moreso people wanting to see Tommy win probably but whatever," an X-user commented.
"Let’s fix this. Tommy Fleetwood delivered a 35% increase in ratings," another one wrote.
"A great tournament to watch," somebody wrote in the comment section.

This win boosted Bradley's spot in the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup standings, helping him climb eight spots. The Ryder Cup US Captain now stands at 9th spot of the standings with a total of 7845.22 points.

Keegan Bradley shares his feelings following his winning shot in the Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley had an amazing time at TPC River Highlands, especially when he saw his final shot go in. The eight-time PGA Tour winner threw his fists in joy, screaming in disbelief.

This was Bradley's second time winning the signature PGA Tour event. Shortly after the tournament ended, Keegan Bradley admitted how it felt to see his shot go in and ultimately make the birdie putt. He said in the press conference:

"Well, it was really strange, actually, because I didn't really expect to have it to win, so all of a sudden I had a putt to win the tournament.
"I hadn't led ever until the last putt, so really what dreams are made of."

The final round birdie earned Bradley a total 15 under par score over 72 holes and a one-stroke win over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. The golfer ended up winning the 2025 Travelers Championship title, a $3.6 million winner's paycheck and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Edited by Luke Koshi
