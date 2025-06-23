Keegan Bradley-won Travelers Championship breaks 19-year old record to create history

Keegan Bradley’s victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship was historic. Not just for his performance on the course, but for the massive TV audience it drew. The first round of the tournament recorded 537,000 viewers on Golf Channel, making it the most-watched opening round of the Travelers Championship in more than 19 years.

Golf journalist Josh Carpenter shared an X post on June 23, highlighting the coverage of this event. He captioned it as:

“Viewership: Thursday's first round of the @TravelersChamp drew 537,000 on Golf Channel, up 37% from last year and the most-watched first round for the event in more than 19 years”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Keegan Bradley finished the tournament at 15-under-par with rounds of 64, 70, 63 and 68 to win by one shot over Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With this win, he became the first golfer to win the Travelers Championship twice since Phil Mickelson did it in back-to-back years, 2001 and 2002. It was Bradley’s second title at this event, having previously won in 2023.

This year’s event was part of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events series, offering a $20 million purse with no cut and a field featuring 45 of the world’s top 50 players. Bradley earned $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points in the prize purse. The tournament featured big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark.

Extended coverage on Golf Channel, CBS, and ESPN+ helped bring a wide audience. The 537,000 viewers on Thursday alone marked a 37% jump from the 2024 tournament, according to Nielsen data. With that, let's look at Keegan Bradley's PGA Tour wins so far.

Keegan Bradley Clinches Eighth PGA Tour Title with Travelers Triumph, Continues Legacy of Big Wins

Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship, beating England’s Tommy Fleetwood. With this win, the expected 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain now boasts eight PGA Tour victories.

Here’s a look at Keegan Bradley’s eight PGA Tour titles:

Date: May 29, 2011

Event: HP Byron Nelson Championship

Score: −3 (66-71-72-68=277)

Runner-up: Ryan Palmer

Date: Aug 14, 2011

Event: PGA Championship

Score−8 (71-64-69-68=272)

Runner-up: Jason Dufner

Date: Aug 5, 2012

Event: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Score: −13 (67-69-67-64=267)1

Runner-ups: Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker

Date: Sep 10, 2018

Event: BMW Championship

Score: −20 (66-64-66-64=260)

Runner-up: Justin Rose

Date: Oct 16, 2022

Event: Zozo Championship

Score: −15 (66-65-66-68=265)1

Runner-ups: Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam

Date: Jun 25, 2023

Event: Travelers Championship

Score: −23 (62-63-64-68=257)3 strokes

Runner-ups: Zac Blair, Brian Harman

Date: Aug 25, 2024

Event: BMW Championship

Score: (2)−12 (66-68-70-72=276)

Runner-ups: Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

Date: Jun 22, 2025

Event: Travelers Championship (2)

Score:−15 (64-70-63-68=265)

Runner-ups: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More