  Keegan Bradley-won Travelers Championship breaks 19-year old record to create history

Keegan Bradley-won Travelers Championship breaks 19-year old record to create history

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jun 23, 2025 17:28 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley’s victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship was historic. Not just for his performance on the course, but for the massive TV audience it drew. The first round of the tournament recorded 537,000 viewers on Golf Channel, making it the most-watched opening round of the Travelers Championship in more than 19 years.

Golf journalist Josh Carpenter shared an X post on June 23, highlighting the coverage of this event. He captioned it as:

“Viewership: Thursday's first round of the @TravelersChamp drew 537,000 on Golf Channel, up 37% from last year and the most-watched first round for the event in more than 19 years”
also-read-trending Trending

Keegan Bradley finished the tournament at 15-under-par with rounds of 64, 70, 63 and 68 to win by one shot over Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With this win, he became the first golfer to win the Travelers Championship twice since Phil Mickelson did it in back-to-back years, 2001 and 2002. It was Bradley’s second title at this event, having previously won in 2023.

This year’s event was part of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events series, offering a $20 million purse with no cut and a field featuring 45 of the world’s top 50 players. Bradley earned $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points in the prize purse. The tournament featured big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark.

Extended coverage on Golf Channel, CBS, and ESPN+ helped bring a wide audience. The 537,000 viewers on Thursday alone marked a 37% jump from the 2024 tournament, according to Nielsen data. With that, let's look at Keegan Bradley's PGA Tour wins so far.

Keegan Bradley Clinches Eighth PGA Tour Title with Travelers Triumph, Continues Legacy of Big Wins

Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship, beating England’s Tommy Fleetwood. With this win, the expected 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain now boasts eight PGA Tour victories.

Here’s a look at Keegan Bradley’s eight PGA Tour titles:

Date: May 29, 2011

  • Event: HP Byron Nelson Championship
  • Score: −3 (66-71-72-68=277)
  • Runner-up: Ryan Palmer

Date: Aug 14, 2011

  • Event: PGA Championship
  • Score−8 (71-64-69-68=272)
  • Runner-up: Jason Dufner

Date: Aug 5, 2012

  • Event: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
  • Score: −13 (67-69-67-64=267)1
  • Runner-ups: Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker

Date: Sep 10, 2018

  • Event: BMW Championship
  • Score: −20 (66-64-66-64=260)
  • Runner-up: Justin Rose

Date: Oct 16, 2022

  • Event: Zozo Championship
  • Score: −15 (66-65-66-68=265)1
  • Runner-ups: Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam

Date: Jun 25, 2023

  • Event: Travelers Championship
  • Score: −23 (62-63-64-68=257)3 strokes
  • Runner-ups: Zac Blair, Brian Harman

Date: Aug 25, 2024

  • Event: BMW Championship
  • Score: (2)−12 (66-68-70-72=276)
  • Runner-ups: Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

Date: Jun 22, 2025

  • Event: Travelers Championship (2)
  • Score:−15 (64-70-63-68=265)
  • Runner-ups: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by Luke Koshi
