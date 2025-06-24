Keegan Bradley's caddie gets candid about his game amid Ryder Cup 'playing captain' discourse

Keegan Bradley's caddie, Scott Vail, candidly reflected on the American golfer's game amid the discussions surrounding him being a possible playing captain at the Ryder Cup. The PGA Tour pro won the 2025 Travelers Championship, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, June 22.

It was Bradley's first win of the season and the second time winning the event, having previously won in 2023. With the victory, he jumped a few posts in the qualification rankings for the Ryder Cup and could be the playing captain this year.

Vail appeared on an episode of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Monday, June 23, and discussed the phenomenal game of the 2025 US team Ryder Cup captain. He had highly talked about Keegan Bradley, saying:

Trending

"This is guy is so impressive, I can't even put into words sometimes how impressive he is. What a golfer he is......The best I've ever seen him play."

Expand Tweet

At the Travelers Championship, Bradley had a good start with an opening round of 64. He then struggled in the second round and carded 70, but bounced back with a round of 63 on the third day and finally won the event after playing the final round of 68.

This season on the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley has so far played in 15 tournaments and had some decent finishes. He won one event and recorded five top-10 finishes. He started the season with a T15 finish at the Sentry and then recorded a T6 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Some of his other good finishes in 2025 are T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T8 at the PGA Championship, and T7 at the Memorial Tournament.

"I never really planned on playing" - Keegan Bradley on being the playing Ryder Cup captain

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Travelers Championship on Sunday, June 22, Keegan Bradley was asked by reporters about the possibility of him being the playing Ryder Cup captain. In response, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"I got the call at 8 o'clock tonight a year ago today. So I've been getting these questions for a year. Whether I play well or play poorly, it's something that I have become used to. To be honest with you, I never really planned on playing. I really wanted to just be the captain.

"I really felt strongly about that. I want to serve the guys. They asked me to do a job. I want to do it to the best of my abilities," he added.

After the Travelers Championship, Bradley is ranked ninth in the US Ryder Cup team standings. However, only the top 6 will automatically qualify for the team after the 2025 BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler has already secured his spot in the US team for the biennial tournament, while Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are in the top 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More