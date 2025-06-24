‘He let it slip down there’: Insider reveals what cost Tommy Fleetwood the win against Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood suffered a crushing collapse in the late stages of the Travelers Championship. Enjoying a lead after three rounds, the English golfer was just 18 holes from his first-ever title.

Ad

Some late stumbles led him to a two-over final round, which dropped his scoreline to -14. That was just enough daylight for someone else to come in and snatch the win.

Ad

Trending

A -2 final round, including some late heroics, got Keegan Bradley a huge win. Golf insider Trent Ryan explained how Fleetwood fell short via Fore Play Podcast Plus (3:07 onwards):

"He played well for 99.99% of the tournament. Everyone's like, 'When is he finally going to win on the PGA Tour?' I think he's 0-84 in his PGA Tour starts. He's such a good golfer, he's a great guy, and... he really let it slip there down the stretch. The guy who was coming up behind him was a local legend in Keegan Bradley."

Ad

He said that this is clearly a big tournament for the local hero, Bradley. It feels as if this is the one event he always wants to win. Since Fleetwood will oppose Bradley's Ryder Cup team and is not the local star like Bradley, Ryan said another element was added to this event.

It all ended in a poor way for Fleetwood, who continues to rack up the most top-five finishes without a win of any golfer out there.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood discusses close loss in Travelers

Tommy Fleetwood's birdie attempt went short, leaving him to take another putt while Keegan Bradley got to read it. Fleetwood's next attempt went awry because of something in the green, and Bradley's did not. That handed the American the win and cost the Englishman.

Tommy Fleetwood came up short (Image via Imagn)

Fleetwood said he was angry and upset about the poor way he finished, and he added via Golf.com:

Ad

“I would love to just go and sulk somewhere and maybe I will do. But there’s just no point making it a negative for the future really, just take the positives and move on."

Tommy Fleetwood added:

“I did plenty of things well enough this week to win, I didn’t do that, it hurts. [But] when it calms down, the most stupid thing to do and the worse thing to do would be make a week like this a hindrance to what you do going forward. I obviously played great, I put myself in a great position, I was leading the tournament for 71 holes. I just want to make sure that I can put myself in this position as soon as possible again and try and correct what I did this time."

He is still searching for a win. He has 42 top-10 finishes in his career, the most by a wide margin without a victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More