Did Charlie Woods make the cut at the 2025 Junior PGA Championships?

Charlie Woods is competing in this week's Junior PGA Championships at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex. The junior golfer recently finished playing the second round of the golf tournament in West Lafayette.

The 49th edition of the Junior PGA Championships had its second round today. Following the projected cutline at 1 under par, the leaderboard was set to cut to 60 competitors after 36 holes of play.

After the second round, Charlie Woods has made the cut at the Junior PGA Championships after scoring 6 under par 65 in Round 2. The rising talent from Benjamin High School has amassed a total of 7-under-par 136 so far.

As of this writing, Tiger Woods' son is in solo fifth position on the leaderboard. Charlie Woods was already off to a decent start in this competition, securing a 1-under-par 70 and a T46 after the first 18 holes.

The golfer rose through 42 ranks today following his play during the second round of the 2025 Junior PGA Championships. On Wednesday, Charlie Woods started the round with a birdie on hole 1, followed by a bogey on hole 2.

It was followed by back-to-back two birdies on holes 3 and 4, and a par on hole 5. The golfer then went on a birdie train for the next three consecutive holes (holes 6, 7, and 8).

Charlie Woods finished the front nine with 31. He started playing on the back nine of Round 2 with consistent par and a birdie on hole 12. He scored two consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15.

He ended up scoring back-to-back two bogeys on holes 16 and 17. Woods scored a par in the concluding 18th hole to finish the back nine with 35.

Charlie Woods' Junior PGA Championships Round 2 scorecard

Woods left an impressive mark following his performance during the second round of the 2025 Junior PGA Championships.

Charlie Woods scored a total of nine birdies and bogeyed thrice on Wednesday, July 30. Here's a detailed look at his Round 2 scorecard:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 2 — 4 ( bogey )

Hole 3 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 4 — 4 ( birdie )

Hole 5 — 3

Hole 6 — 4 ( birdie )

Hole 7 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 8 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 9 — 4

Front Nine total — 31

Back Nine:

Hole 10 — 5

Hole 11 — 4

Hole 12 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 13 — 3

Hole 14 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 15 — 3 ( birdie )

Hole 16 — 6 ( bogey )

Hole 17 — 4 ( bogey )

Hole 18 — 4

Back Nine total — 35

Total score in Second Round - 5 under par 66

