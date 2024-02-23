Did Charlie Woods qualify for the 2024 Cognizant Classic? All you need to know

Charlie Woods was not selected for the 2024 Cognizant Classic Monday qualifier. He teed it up at a pre-qualifier of the PGA Tour event on Thursday, February 22, but struggled with his game. He shot a 16-over par 86 at Los Lake Golf Club and failed to earn a spot in the Monday qualifiers.

The 2024 Cognizant Classic is a PGA Tour event, scheduled for next week. A pre-qualifier tournament was held on Thursday for several amateur and professional golfers in an attempt to advance to the Monday qualifiers, from which the top four finishers would qualify for the Cognizant Classic.

The top 25 golfers and their ties from four different venues of the Thursday pre-qualifiers would advance to the Monday qualifiers.

However, Charlie Woods struggled with his game and failed to make a single birdie in the tournament. The 15-year-old amateur golfer made four bogeys and three double bogeys to score 16 over par. He finished in a tie for 110th place.

2024 Cognizant Classic pre-qualifiers leaderboard

Following the 18-hole game, Billy Basham settled at the top position on the leaderboard with a score of 5-under, followed by Will Frodigh.

Wylie Inman is the only amateur golfer to finish in the top 25 of the pre-qualifier event on Thursday.

Here is the leaderboard of Thursday's pre-qualifiers for the Cognizant Classic held at Los Lake Golf Club:

1 Billy Basham: -5

2 Will Frodigh: -4

T3 Kevin Johnson: -3

T3 Chris Nido: -3

T3 Luis Gagne: -3

T3 Kamaiu Johnson: -3

T3 Patrick Flavin: -3

T3 Dylan Van Fossen: -3

9 Jack Simon: -2

T10 Justin Allen: -1

T10 Avery Schneider: -1

T10 Morgan Egloff: -1

T10 Dylan Newman: -1

T10 Devin Morley: -1

T10 Wylie Inman (a): -1

T16 Garrett Barber: E

T16 Ryder Sutcliffe: E

T16 Peter Bradbeer: E

T16 Evan Grenus: E

T16 David Johnson: E

T16 Stephen Stallings: E

T16 Mark Murphy: E

T23 Danny Daniels: +1

T23 Jack Ireland: +1

T23 Marcus Herndon: +1

T23 Rick Palonis: +1

T23 Andy Duvall: +1

T23 Kaylor Steger: +1

T23 Carter Page: +1

T23 Roberto Nieves: +1

T23 Yin Ho Yue: +1

T23 Charlie Dubiel: +1

T23 Jared Kobren: +1

T23 Graham Hutchinson: +1

T35 Olin Browne: +2

T35 Bradley Plaziak: +2

T35 Hunter O'Mahony: +2

T35 Conor McGrath: +2

T35 Mason Lenhart: +2

T35 Mike Melton: +2

T35 John Langhoff: +2

T35 Tyler Hull: +2

T35 Cameron Willis: +2

T44 Brooks Colton (a): +3

T44 Maclain Huge: +3

T44 David Perkins: +3

T44 Ken Keller: +3

T44 Mariano Medico: +3

T49 Anton Hansson: +4

T49 Garry Williams: +4

T49 Zack Shriver: +4

T49 Gabriel Lench: +4

T49 Nick Freis: +4

T49 Brody Harbinson: +4

T49 Joey McCarthy: +4

T49 Drew Nesbitt: +4

T49 Jamison Sindelar: +4

T49 Tyler Bruneau (a): +4

T49 Siyan Liu: +4

T60 Alexander Twynam: +5

T60 Sam Chavez: +5

T60 Marco Trstenjak (a): +5

T63 Reinaldo Simoni (a): +6

T63 Brandon Lacasse: +6

T63 Bryan Kordupel (a): +6

T63 Ryan Alford: +6

T63 Tom Gueant (a): +6

T63 Jake McBride: +6

T63 Andrew Sciarretta: +6

T63 Uli Weinhandl: +6

T71 Brendan O’Reilly: +7

T71 Christopher White: +7

T71 Timothy Corrigan: +7

T71 Connor Daly: +7

T71 Chris Deaner: +7

T71 Travis Robertson (a): +7

T71 Tommy Schaff: +7

T71 Glen-Michael Mihavetz: +7

T71 Anthony Purcea (a): +7

T71 Colton Wyllie: +7

T81 Luke Leonard (a): +8

T81 Rovonta Young: +8

T81 Levi Moody: +8

T81 AJ Colonna (a): +8

T81 Tim Umphrey: +8

T86 Cameron Henry: +9

T86 Bennett Masterson (a): +9

T86 Lukas Guthrie: +9

T86 Ryan Jahn: +9

T86 Matt Gallant: +9

T91 Luke Wise (a): +10

T91 James Bologna (a): +10

T91 Christian Chapman: +10

T91 Spencer Rinaldi: +10

T91 Tyler Gerbavsits: +10

T91 Ben Ailsworth (a): +10

T91 Zachary Barbin: +10

T98 Michael Kinkopf: +11

T98 Scott Yancy III: +11

T98 Carter Rostron: +11

T101 John Fanning: +13

T101 Quinn Richardson: +13

T101 Jackson Singer: +13

T101 Jordan Oelrich: +13

T101 Will Johnson (a): +13

T101 Jasmin Cull: +13

T101 Jake Brantefelt (a): +13

108 Brian Bason (a): +14

109 Garrett Holmes: +15

T110 Charlie Woods (a): +16

T110 Tommy Murdough (a): +16

112 Jake Moberly: +18