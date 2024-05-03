Did Charlie Woods qualify for the US Open 2024? A look at the 15-year-old’s major qualification attempt

Charlie Woods, the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, has failed to qualify for the 2024 US Open. Recently, 15-year-old Charlie appeared in the qualifying round of the U.S. Open at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.

The event was held on April 25 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. However, Charlie carded a dismal 81 with 9 over par. He was positioned T61 in a field of 71 at the end of the qualifying round. Charlie posted a score of 40 for the front nine before carding 41 on the back nine. Throughout the round, he recorded four bogeys, three doubles, and a single birdie.

To qualify for the final qualifying round, Charlie had to finish among the top 5 in the field. Michael Buttacavoli, a 36-year-old tour pro, was at the top of the leaderboard after carding 69. Only three other players were successful in breaking par and Charlie was nine shots behind Buttacavoli.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at 2024 Masters (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

This was Charlie Woods's second attempt to qualify for a Majors of the competition this year. In February 2024, Charlie also tried to qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic. He was unsuccessful there too after he carded an 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

Charlie Woods is aiming to qualify for events at a younger age than his father did. Tiger first appeared in a PGA Tour tournament in 1992 at the Nissan Open when he was 16. He played at the US Open in 1995 at the age of 19, after securing his spot by winning the 1994 U.S. Amateur.

Charlie Woods' father Tiger Woods receive special exemption for the 2024 US Open

Unlike Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods would be participating in the US Open. Recently, the latter received a special exemption from the 2024 U.S. Open. at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. The 2024 US Open is scheduled from June 13 to 16, 2024. This was the first time after the 1996 PGA Championship that Tiger wasn't exempted automatically from the competition.

On special exemption to Tiger Woods, the USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said:

"The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods. From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee."

Tiger's win in the 2019 Masters allowed him to participate in the US Open from 2019 to 2023. The former World No. 1 is also ranked 789 in the OWGR rankings and wasn't appearing to enter the top 60, which is required to qualify for the US Open.

On receiving the special exemption, Woods said (via PGA Tour):

"The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career."

"I'm honoured to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

It'll be Tiger's 23rd appearance in the US Open. He has had three wins of the total 15 Major wins at the US Open in his golf career. He won in 2000, 2002, and 2008.