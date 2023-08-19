Did Ian Poulter's son Luke make the International Series England cut? All you need to know

The father-son duo of Ian Poulter and Luke Poulter are currently at the Close House in Newcastle, playing in the Asian Tour's International Series England. After the first two rounds, both of them made the cut and proceeded to the weekend's play.

As of writing, Ian was tied for seventh on the leaderboard and was just four strokes behind the leader, David Puig. Luke, who is the only amateur on the field, stands on T49 with a +4 score.

Despite a poor start on Friday, carding four bogeys in the first nine holes, Luke Poulter made the cut after carding birdie, eagle, and par in his last three holes.

His father, Ian Pouter, was overwhelmed with his son's performance and took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness.

He wrote:

"I guess we will be staying for the weekend @matfenhall Birdie, eagle, par finish for Luke to make the cut at the @intseriesgolf on the @asiantourgolf couldn't be more proud."

Interestingly, Ian Poulter and Luke Poulter were also accompanied by another father-son duo, Lee Westwood and his son Sam Westwood. However, Lee made the cut, but his son Sam missed qualifying for the weekend's play.

"It took 19 years for him to finally beat me" - When Ian Poulter revealed how his son Luke Poulter beat him for the first time

While at International Series England, Ian is certainly way ahead of his son Luke on the leaderboard. But recently, he revealed that his son was defeated for the first time ever.

Before the Asian Tour's event, Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter revealed that when they were playing in Queenwood, his son Luke Poulter defeated him after Ian missed a five-footer.

As per Golf Monthly, he said:

"So we actually played Queenwood, three weeks ago, and it was a cool match. We were going up the last, and I basically had a five foot putt to tie him, and I missed it."

Ian joked about his son beating him for the first time in 19 years (his son himself is 19 years old).

He added:

"It took 19 years for him to finally beat me. But, you know, the day was always coming when he would have that opportunity and it's just it's pretty special."

On his Twitter handle, Ian Poulter shared the scorecard of the match with his son. He was quite proud of his son's performance and wished him a better future.

He wrote:

"I know this has felt a very long time coming… But Luke we couldn't more proud. Winning isn't easy and it's not supposed to be. The hours of hard work and disappointments make this all the sweeter. You will reach your goals and more."

The LIV golfer has wished their son a great career ahead. Before the International Series England, he called the tournament a "good test" for his son.

He added that he doesn't hope for his son to win the event but to enjoy the game and be "as comfortable as possible".