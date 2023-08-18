Ian Poulter's 19-year-old son Luke achieves his first victory against dad on the golf course

Ian Poulter recently revealed that his son Luke Poulter defeated him for the first time ever. Ahead of the Asian Tour's International Series England, Ian, who never won a singles match in Ryder Cup, shared the special moment.

The Majesticks GC co-captain disclosed that while playing in the Queenwood about three weeks ago, he lost to his son Luke after he missed a five-foot putt.

"So we actually played Queenwood, three weeks ago, and it was a cool match. We were going up the last, and I basically had a five foot putt to tie him, and I missed it," Ian was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly.

Ian Poulter never liked to get defeated ever in his career. But losing to his son was a special moment. He jokingly said that his son Luke Poulter took '19 years' to win against him (interestingly, his son is just 19 years old).

"It took 19 years for him to finally beat me. But, you know, the day was always coming when he would have that opportunity and it's just it's pretty special," Ian Poulter said.

In a Twitter post, Ian shared his feelings after a special defeat to his son. He wrote a heartfelt message for his son and wished him a better future ahead.

"I know this has felt a very long time coming… But Luke we couldn't more proud. Winning isn't easy and it's not supposed to be. The hours of hard work and disappointments make this all the sweeter. You will reach your goals and more..," Ian tweeted.

Ian Poulter calls playing with his son Luke Poulter in a golf event as "fairy tale stuff"

While the former World No. 5 golfer is now playing in the Asian Tour's International Series London, so is his son Luke. Before the tournament started, Ian Poulter described the moment as 'pretty cool'.

Ian stated that he was more excited about his son playing in the same golf tournament as him.

"It's pretty cool to be in a position to have your son playing in the same golf tournament as you. I mean, it's fairy tale stuff and I think I'm I might be more excited for him than he's excited in himself to play golf this week. So it's just going to be an amazing week," Ian was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly.

Ian Poulter emphasized a number of 'good golfers' competing at the present time. However, he is hopeful that his son would do good as the 19-year-old is working hard.

Later on, the LIV Golf player highlighted the fact that it would require his son, Luke Poulter, to play really good golf and spoke about the field of the Asian Tour's International Series London.

"He's used to having to play really good golf to compete with the best players. This field just happens to be a bit better than the players that he's used to playing with right now," Ian added.

Poulter concluded that it would not be easy for Luke, but the 19-year-old has to work and try to feel "as comfortable as possible". He emphasized the International Series London as a "good test" for his son and will surely help Luke get better placed in college in the forthcoming month.

Ian Poulter and Luke Poulter are not the only father-son duo in the field of the Asian Tour event. Lee Westwood and his son Sam Westwood, alongside multiple other LIV Golfers, are competing at Newcastle Upon Tyne England.