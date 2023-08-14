Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood to share the course with their sons Luke and Sam in Asian Tour's International Series England Tournament

LIV Golfers Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are headed to Close House Golf Club, Newcastle, for the Asian Tour's International Series England tournament. Interestingly, the duo will also be against their sons, Luke and Sam, in the 156-player field.

Luke and Sam have earlier caddied for their fathers in professional tournaments. But this will be the first time for both the father-son duos playing together, in fact, against each other.

Ian Poulter and Luke Poulter (via Getty Images)

Back in 2022, Ian Poulter, while speaking on his son's participation, shared that he would want Luke to win against him someday. As per Golf Monthly, Ian said,

"I'm holding him off at the moment, but it will happen one day. When he does win I know his celebrations will match anything you've ever seen from me. And I will plaster it all over social media, because I'll be more proud than disappointed."

While Ian Poulter will be playing with his son for the first time in an event, for Lee Westwood, it is not a new thing. Earlier in the 2022 Indonesian Masters, when Sam Westwood made his pro debut, his father was also in the field.

In that tournament, he finished ninth on the leaderboard, meanwhile, his son happened to miss the cut.

Speaking on his son's participation in this week's International Series England, as quoted by Golf Monthly, Westwood said,

"He started playing the game very late. He only took up the game seriously at age 16 and he is 21 now. I don’t really have any expectations for him this week. I just want him to enjoy himself."

Lee Westwood and Sam Westwood (via Getty Images)

Majesticks GC teammates, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were seen last week competing together in the LIV Golf Bedminster. However, both of them didn't gave a great run at Trump National Golf Club where they finished T38 and 48, respectively, on the leaderboard.

The International Series England begins on August 17 and will have a $2 million prize pool. The course decided for the event is named after Lee Westwood, who is also an eight-time Aisan Tour title winner.

How many LIV Golfers are participating in the International Series England Tournament?

Since the breakaway series is not yet sanctioned to provide OWGR points, therefore, the golfers opt to play in other tours. A total of eleven golfers from the League are set to feature at the Asian Tour's upcoming tournament at Newcastle.

Below are the names of LIV Golfers participating in the International Series England Tournament:

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Patrick Reed

Graeme McDowell

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Jason Kokrak

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Richard Bland

Brendan Steele

Dean Burmester

The LIV Golf League returns to competition next month in the Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, from September 22-24, 2023.