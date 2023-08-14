Who won the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster? Final leaderboard explored

The 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club has successfully concluded. It was Cameron Smith who secured his third win in the league after defeating Anirban Lahiri by seven strokes.

The Australian golfer had a dominating show at the 11th league event. He shot an aggregate score of 12 under 201 and maintained the lead since day one. He earned a massive $4 million prize money for his win.

It was not just Cameron Smith who won the individual event but also Ripper GC, a team that he captains, which topped the team leaderboard and earned a whopping $3 million prize money.

It is pertinent to note that Phil Mickelson had a devastating final round of 75 that saw him slip to the T9 position at the end of the LIV Golf Bedminster.

Exploring 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster Final Leaderboard

Below are the individual and team leaderboards of the eleventh LIV Golf event of the season:

Individual leaderboard:

1 - Cameron Smith (-12)

2 - Anirban Lahiri (-5)

T3 - Patrick Reed (-4)

T3 - Dean Burmester (-4)

T3 Abraham Ancer (-4)

6 - Branden Grace (-3)

T7 - Joaquin Niemann (-2)

T7 - Marc Leishman (-2)

T9 - Charles Howell III (-1)

T9 - Phil Mickelson (-1)

T11 - Richard Bland (E)

T11 - Graeme McDowell (E)

T11 - Kevin Na (E)

T11 - Dustin Johnson (E)

T11 - Brendan Steele (E)

T11 - Carlos Ortiz (E)

T11 - Talor Gooch (E)

T18 - Bryson DeChambeau (+1)

T18 - Charl Schwartzel (+1)

T18 - Jason Kokrak (+1)

T18 - Cameron Tringale (+1)

T18 - Harold Varner III (+1)

T18 - Bubba Watson (+1)

T18 - Mito Pereira (+1)

T25 - James Piot (+2)

T25 - Thomas Pieters (+2)

T27 - Bernd Wiesberger (+3)

T27 - Jediah Morgan (+3)

T27 - David Puig (+3)

T30 - Matt Jones (+4)

T30 - Sergio Garcia (+4)

T30 - Paul Casey (+4)

T33 - Louis Oosthuizen (+5)

T33 - Peter Uihlein (+5)

T33 - Sihwan Kim (+5)

T33 - Laurie Canter (+5)

T33 - Henrik Stenson (+5)

T38 - Sebastián Muñoz (+7)

T38 - Ian Poulter (+7)

T38 - Brooks Koepka (+7)

T38 - Scott Vincent (+7)

42 - Matthew Wolff (+8)

T43 - Eugenio Chacarra (+10)

T43 - Pat Perez (+10)

45 - Chase Koepka (+14)

46 - Danny Lee (+15)

47 - Martin Kaymer (+17)

48 - Lee Westwood (+20)

Team Leaderboard:

1 - Ripper GC (-20)

2 - Crushers GC (-9)

3 - Stinger GC (-9)

4 - RangeGoat GC (-8)

5 - HyFlyers GC (-7)

6 - 4 Aces GC (-1)

7 - Torque GC (E)

8 - Fireballs GC (E)

9 - Cleeks GC (+3)

10 - Iron Heads GC (+11)

11 - Smash GC (+15)

12 - Majesticks GC (+16)

After Bedminster, the next event on the LIV Golf League's calendar is in Chicago from September 22-24