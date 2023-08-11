Who is leading the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster had its first day on Friday. Cameron Smith showed signs of the excellent form that has accompanied him in the second half of the season, but other top stars of the circuit were not the same.

Australian Cameron Smith leads the LIV Golf Beminster after the first round, with a score of 5 under 66. Six birdies and one bogey formed his record for the day.

Charles Howell III was able to get around four bogeys in his round by stringing together three birdies and an eagle at the start of the back nine. He shot an excellent -4 in the opening round of LIV Golf Bedminster and is in second place.

Another interesting round was that of Patrick Reed, third at the LIV Golf Bedminster with a score of -3. Reed only managed three birdies but did not make a single bogey and strung together 10 consecutive holes making par.

One of the season leaders, Dustin Johnson, seems to have recovered from his cut at The Open Championship and is tied for third place with Reed at the LIV Golf Bedminster. Season leader Talor Gooch, who could only post a par (T15), did not fare as well.

Other players who were off to a slow start at the LIV Golf Bedminster include Brooks Koepka (+1) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2). Although they are quite far behind the leader, they have plenty of time to make up ground.

In the teams' competition, the Ripper GCs lead by just one stroke over Stinger GC and 4Aces GC.

LIV Golf Bedminster leaderboard after Day 1

Below is the LIV Golf Bedminster leaderboard after the first round. Both individual and team standings are included.

Individual:

1 Cameron Smith -5

2 Charles Howell III -4

T3 Patrick Reed -3

T3 Dustin Johnson -3

T5 Bernd Wiesberger -2

T5 Jason Kokrak -2

T5 Abraham Ancer -2

T5 Dean Burmester -2

T5 Bubba Watson -2

T10 Carlos Ortiz -1

T10 Cameron Tringale -1

T10 Phil Mickelson -1

T10 Joaquin Niemann -1

T10 Branden Grace -1

T15 Marc Leishman E

T15 Brendan Steele E

T15 Kevin Na E

T15 Harold Varner III E

T15 Charl Schwartzel E

T15 Talor Gooch E

T15 Henrik Stenson E

T22 Jediah Morgan 1

T22 Sihwan Kim 1

T22 Paul Casey 1

T22 Graeme McDowell 1

T22 Brooks Koepka 1

T27 Richard Bland 2

T27 Sebastian Munoz 2

T27 Matthew Wolff 2

T27 Bryson DeChambeau 2

T27 Mito Pereira 2

T32 James Piot 3

T32 Peter Uihlein 3

T32 Sergio Garcia 3

T32 Scott Vincent 3

T32 Laurie Canter 3

T32 Anirban Lahiri 3

T38 Thomas Pieters 4

T38 Lee Westwood 4

T38 David PUIG 4

T38 Louis Oosthuizen 4

T42 Ian Poulter 5

T42 Danny Lee 5

T42 Chase Koepka 5

T45 Pat Perez 6

T45 Matthew JONES 6

47 Eugenio Chacarra 8

48 Martin Kaymer 11

Teams:

1 Ripper GC -4

T2 Stinger GC -3

T2 4Aces GC -3

T5 HyFlyers GC -2

T5 RangeGoats GC -2

6 Crushers GC -1

7 Fireballs GC E

T8 Smash GC 1

T8 Cleeks GC 1

10 Torque GC 3

11 Iron Heads GC 4

12 Majesticks GC 7