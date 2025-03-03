Did Joe Highsmith qualify for the Masters 2025 with the Cognizant Classic win? Perks and exemptions explored

Joe Highsmith won the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on Sunday beating the likes of Jacob Bridgeman and JJ Spaun. The 24-year-old golfer, who made the cut on the number on Friday, took his maiden victory in his second season with a PGA Tour card. His career-defining performance saw him post 19-under 265 to prevail by two strokes over his nearest competitors, also qualified him for multiple events, including the Masters 2025.

Highsmith recorded a pair of 7-under 64s, the lowest weekend score in PGA National history, to clinch victory on PGA National’s Champion Course. With the win, Highsmith became the second first-time PGA Tour winner this season, after Brian Campbell who won the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld last Sunday. Much like Campbell, Highsmith will now start in all remaining Signature Events beginning with the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The American golfer will tee up at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National in April. Apart from the Masters, Highsmith also qualified for the PGA Championship. He will also tee up at the 2026 edition of The Sentry in next January. Interestingly, the Cognizant Classic win saw him bag the whopping $1,656,000 winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9,200,000 prize purse. He also won 500 FedExCup points with the victory.

Joe Highsmith’s reaction to gaining Masters 2025 eligibility

Interestingly, Joe Highsmith wasn’t sure of his eligibility for the Masters despite recording a big win on Sunday. The young golfer only confirmed his Masters eligibility during the winner’s press conference when a reporter brought it up. He went on to laud the prestigious major championship.

Replying to a media query on his upcoming schedule changes, Highsmith said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Did you say the Masters? Yeah, I don't want to break any protocol. I'm not sure if I've officially received (audio interruption). But that's the one. Augusta National is a place that has a really special place in my heart. I've only been there a couple times as a spectator and I was able to play, fortunately, with a couple members last year…

I mean, it is just like the most incredible place on earth... But to be playing in that tournament is going to be very special and something, obviously, you work towards your whole life but you never really know when you're going to get that chance."

He further reiterated his excitement to qualify for the Masters and dubbed it a /great’ feeling. He admitted to looking forward to “get out and play with some of the best players in the world.” The golfer, who entered the Cognizant Classic contest on the back of a T17 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta stated that ‘a lot of other things that come with the win are pretty special’ but the Masters spot takes “No. 1 by far.”

