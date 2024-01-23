Did John Daly make transphobic comments on LPGA golfer Hailey Davidson? Controversy explored

John Daly has been a controversial golfer for a very long time. He's an avid fan of former President Donald Trump and has always done things unconventionally. From his on-course attire to his eating habits, he has never been the traditional golfer and is divisive among many fans of the sport that is often called the gentleman's sport.

Daly once again courted controversy for allegedly making comments on transgender golfer Hailey Davidson. The LPGA golfer allegedly came under fire from Daly. How true are the comments?

They're not true at all. Daly hasn't made any statement about Davidson at the time of writing.

Was John Daly transphobic towards Hailey Davidson?

According to a report, John Daly commented that LPGA Tour golfer Hailey Davidson was not feminine and that he could have done what she did and been quite successful at it.

The report alleges that the PGA Tour player said:

“I would’ve won 100 tournaments if I threw on a skirt and called myself a tranny. That dude is as feminine as a Ford F-150.”

This got many golf fans discussing. The replies to the tweet are divided, with many saying they couldn't believe these comments from Daly and that they were disappointed. Others were proud that he was saying what he thinks and believed that there was no issue with his comments. Daly made no mention of it himself on his own socials.

John Daly did not comment on Hailey Davidson

This is because Daly did not say this. This "report" comes from a parody account on X (formerly known as Twitter). They do have the Twitter Blue check which used to signify expertise or verification, but this mark was bought and paid for. The account isn't an official news outlet.

A trip to their page will confirm that they don't post real news. The bio reads:

"Not for Boomers or Karens. Satire. Golf version of The Babylon Bee and The Onion. Parody."

X's new rules state that accounts must state that they're a parody account to prevent the spread of misinformation. Their bio does state that, but no one will see that unless they go to the page. Therefore, it's easy to see what appears to be a legitimate golf account reporting Daly's comments and take it as news.

Daly has said controversial things before, including when he said he was praying for a Trump return to office in America. The golfer was quoted as saying on Tucker Carlson's show:

"[Trump] needs to win. I pray to God he wins. Just for the satisfaction of bringing our country back together, get some common sense going in here again. Look what he did in four years, how great was our country the four years he was in office. Now look at it, no secure borders. What the h*ll happened? Where did it go? I was loving the four years of 'Daddy Trump!' It's all gone to h*ll."

Daly's not ashamed of any of his opinions and is open to sharing them, but he didn't comment on Hailey Davidson. Any such reporting, including the above comments, is not accurate.