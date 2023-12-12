"I was loving the four years of 'Daddy Trump!'" - John Daly 'praying to god' for Donald Trump’s '24 election win

If it ends up being a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden rematch, count pro golfer John Daly among the former's supporters. The legendary golfer recently went on Tucker Carlson's new show to discuss a lot of different things, including politics and the state of America.

It is expected to be a 2020 presidential rematch in 2024, with incumbent President Joe Biden once again facing off with Trump, whom he defeated the first time. Trump beat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president in 2016 and was ousted four years later. Daly is hoping that Trump will be able to return the favor this time around.

Carlson asked if the PGA Tour star felt like Trump was going to win. Daly didn't say he was or wasn't, but he did say that he "needs" to do so:

"[Trump] needs to win. I pray to God he wins. Just for the satisfaction of bringing our country back together, get some common sense going in here again. Look what he did in four years, how great was our country the four years he was in office. Now look at it, no secure borders. What the h*ll happened? Where did it go? I was loving the four years of 'Daddy Trump!' It's all gone to h*ll."

Daly's voice took on a somber tone as he discussed his perception of the state of the country. Daly will presumably be among those voting for Trump as long as he gets the Republican nomination.

This is not the first time Daly has spoken on Trump. The two reportedly had a friendly relationship while Trump was in office, so much so that they allegedly spoke on the phone.

Trump is an avid golfer, and he participates in LIV Golf events from time to time. The two, Daly and Trump, clearly share a connection over that and it's led to a fruitful relationship. If nothing else, it's secured one voter for the 45th president if he runs again in 2024.

John Daly once vented over leaked phone call with Donald Trump

Phone calls between the then-president of the United States and John Daly were reportedly pretty frequent. Daly allegedly once called 'just to check in' on the president, and the phone call ended up getting leaked.

John Daly hopes Donald Trump becomes president once more

Daly had this to say about the leak via the Orange County Register:

“I called (Trump) just to see how he was doing, checking in on him. We know now who did it, who filmed it. That jerk. We’re very upset with him. I apologized to Mr. Trump."

Daly continued, claiming he didn't leak the video:

“I’m not that guy; I’d never do that. It wasn’t that bad (what Trump said), but I’m his friend, and I would never do that to him. Whoever did it (posted the video first) must have sold it.”

Now, Daly is hoping that Trump can get back into office the next chance he gets.