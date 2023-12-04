Golf hero John Daly named brand ambassador of largest indoor golf simulator brand

Legendary golfer John Daly is adding to his portfolio. The iconic golfer has officially partnered up with X-Golf, the largest indoor golf simulation brand. The two have come together to launch a major partnership.

Daly will be used in a multi-platform approach, which includes marketing across social media platforms, collateral inclusion and special events the brand hosts. This partnership goes both ways, however, as X-Golf America is also partnering with Good Boy Vodka, the official alcohol of Daly.

Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America, said via PR Newswire:

"We're incredibly excited to launch this partnership with the iconic John Daly as we continue to build a brand connection with the everyday golfer that exemplifies the relaxed yet precise spirit of the sport. As we continue to see record expansion with year-over-year doubled growth of our venues, his recognition in golf and beyond is unmatched and a great fit from a brand alignment perspective. We are looking forward to this fun collaboration with John and the Good Boy Vodka team."

Daly himself was happy to announce the partnership as well, adding:

"I love to grip it and rip it, so X-Golf venues are ideal for me to instantly and accurately get my distances. Couple that with saddling up to the bar for a John Daly cocktail and some great food and you've found a perfect hang."

Daly officially joins Max Homa, Paige Spiranac and Harry Higgs as partners with X-Golf.

Daly turned pro in 1987 and earned his first victory at that year's Missouri Open, becoming a fan favorite in rapid fashion. He officially joined the PGA Tour in 1991, and shockingly won the PGA Championship that same year. Daly was playing in just his third major and it earned Rookie of the Year honors in 1991.

All of this has given Daly staying power to the point of relevancy in the year 2023.

More details about John Daly's new partnership company X-Golf

John Daly is officially partnering with X-Golf America, a leading golf simulation brand in the United States. They're technically known as the developer of a high-end golf simulator, which they consider to be the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept.

Daly is working with X-Golf

Much like Tiger Woods' similar venture, X-Golf is creating a golf themed experience in a restaurant setting. X-Golf's technology is widely considered the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available. It gives customers the ability to replicate every single shot, including putting, with extreme accuracy.

Their technology measures ball speed, launch, direction, and spin as well as a golfer's club path, impact, and speed. It is estimated that the X-Golf system makes 6,000 calculations per second.