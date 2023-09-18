Tiger Woods teams up with a $250,000,000 pop star for a new Sports Bar venture

Early Monday (September 18) morning, legendary golfer Tiger Woods and singer and actor Justin Timberlake announced that they were going into business together.

The pair are opening a sports bar and an indoor golf experience in Manhattan, not too far down the road from Grand Central Station. The bar is named T-Squared Social Club, a combination of Tiger and Timberlake combination.

It's a massive, 22,000-square-foot layout that is said to span an entire city block between E. 42nd Street and 43rd Street and requires two entrances, one on each street.

The website described it as:

"After finishing a round of golf at Albany in The Bahamas, NEXUS shareholders and friends Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake started talking about doing more together in a business that builds upon their passions."

It continued:

"T-Squared Social was born. Two friends who love competition, gaming and sports, music and entertainment, and good food collaborated to envision this concept and flagship location in the heart of Manhattan."

It is said to be a new kind of dining and entertainment experience driven by Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake (who has a net worth of $250 million), and a partnership between NEXUS Luxury Collection and Howard Milstein’s 8AM Golf.

The two business partners wanted to dream up a place they would be "proud to share with family, friends, and fans", and are pleased to announce the arrival of just that. They're also planning a second location already.

Woods said:

"Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things.”

Besides food and drink, the new bar will also have bowling, simulated golf, darts, and more. It's expected to open its doors on September 20.

This is not the first crossover between Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are working together again

T Squared will not be the first business venture in both the portfolios of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods. The two have already worked together this year on a massive project.

They're also working on a 600-acre village that will feature housing, sports, and more. Douglas McMahon, Senior Managing Director at NEXUS (also part of the T Squared venture) and Tavistock Group, Managing Partner of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said (via the New York Post):

"Palm Beach has long been a favorite location, but with the recent influx and growth of accomplished families to Palm Beach County, we are excited to bring a world-class club community to Wellington and provide new residential options, services, and amenities where existing families and new families can thrive."