Elon Musk shares John Daly and Tiger Woods meme for Grok Chatbot vs ChatGPT on X (formerly Twitter)

In a year of wholly unexpected things in golf, Tiger Woods and John Daly being used as a meme by Elon Musk is up there with the most unexpected. The meme has been used before, often to show something being cooler or better than another thing. The photo, however, is totally real.

It was a photo of the pair at the Open Championship. Daly was decked out in wild, colorful attire. He was also smoking a cigarette, another common occurrence for the golfer. Woods, on the other hand, was in his normal Nike dress and was not doing anything out of the ordinary.

The meme is meant to signify something impressive, cool and perhaps even edgy coming in to threaten and potentially usurp the status quo that is normal, bland and popular.

That's exactly how Musk used it. He used it, with no caption, to effectively announce a new AI bot he is releasing. The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed Grok, a new AI Chatbot. It's supposed to compete with the most popular one now, ChatGPT. Hence the meme below.

Essentially, this meme is meant to say that Grok (Daly) is more fun and more exciting than ChatGPT (Woods). To their credit, the developers of Grok seem to have designed it that way.

Grok is said to have an edgy, rebellious streak. Sarcasm can be used by it. Where ChatGPT is a straightforward answerer, Grok will have a little fun with it. While it's hard to accuse Woods of not having fun on the golf course, it is easy to say that in comparison to Daly, who may have had more fun than almost anyone else on the PGA Tour.

Grok is expected to be available soon to premium X users, so it won't be widely available. It will not be free to use, much like anything under Musk right now. Fortunately, it's tied to X, so anyone who wants it won't have to subscribe twice and they'll reap the benefits of the X subscription at the same time.

Is Tiger Woods going to play another Open Championship?

The image of Tiger Woods and John Daly at that Open Championship begs the question: When, if ever, will Woods be able to play in that tournament again? For that matter, when will he play anything at all?

Tiger Woods has been absent since the Masters

For a long time, Woods has been barely healthy enough to compete. As a result, the majority of his PGA Tour appearances have been at the Majors. He plays the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Open Championship.

He withdrew from last year's Masters with injury and had surgery later. He's still in recovery, and the initial timeline was that he might be able to play again in the 2024 Masters.

Thus far, that timeline appears relatively accurate. He was recently seen on the course taking practice swings, but he's still not playing. With a few more months to go before the 2024 trip to Augusta, it stands to reason that Tiger Woods' rehab could well be over by then.