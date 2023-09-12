Tiger Woods latest injury update: Legendary golfer spotted at Liberty National

Tiger Woods' golf bag showed up at the Liberty National, which indicated that there is a good chance that he will make his long-awaited return to the golf course.

The legendary golfer was eventually pictured on the course with the club in hand and balls ready to be knocked into the sky.

Woods has been missing from the sport since the Masters. After barely making the cut, he had to withdraw due to injury. Following that, he decided to have surgery and heal his body to hopefully make it back better than ever for the next year's major tournaments.

Tiger Woods had to withdraw his name from the PGA Championship, US Open, and Open Championship before even taking a swing as he recovered from ankle surgery. The hope was that he'd finally be healthy and could play more like his old self.

There was no explicit timetable, but it looks as if Tiger Woods has healed enough to take some swings. He is still miles away from making a return to competitive golf, but this is a great first step. Golf fans across the globe are surely pleased to see the 18-time major winner back in the greens.

Zach Johnson details how Tiger Woods is helping Team USA

A former Team USA standout player in the Ryder Cup is not a part of the US Ryder Cup team. He's out of his prime and can barely compete due to his health. Even if he hadn't had surgery, he would not have been on the United States' roster, even as a Zach Johnson selection.

Nevertheless, he is impacting the team despite not being a member. The captain revealed to the Associated Press that his presence and guidance are going to play a key role in the Americans' performance:

"Tiger is very much a part of Team USA and has been for years. He is, for lack of a better term, on call with us. He is very much in the know as to what we’re trying to do. We're going to utilize his wisdom and he's passionate about the Ryder Cup. He wishes he could be here, but it's just not on the cards for him physically. And that's fine. I mean, he is with us. He's just not here physically."

The team that Woods will be assisting is made up of:

Scottie Scheffler (qualifier)

Wyndham Clark (qualifier)

Brian Harman (qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (qualifier)

Max Homa (qualifier)

Xander Schauffele (qualifier)

Brooks Koepka (selection)

Jordan Spieth (selection)

Cameron Young (selection)

Collin Morikawa (selection)

Keegan Bradley (selection)

Sam Burns (selection)

Tiger Woods likely would not have outperformed any of these golfers if he had been healthy and participating. However, he could have been a vice-captain or some other official role. As it stands, he will be an advisor, according to Johnson.

Tiger Woods will help Team USA

The European side is filled with talent, from Rory McIlroy to Nicolai Hojgaard and Jon Rahm. Still, they don't have perhaps the best golfer of all time helping them.