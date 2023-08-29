"I’m going to have to automatically qualify" - Keegan Bradley speaks out on Ryder Cup selection process

Keegan Bradley was hopeful that, even though he was 11th in points, he would be named to the Ryder Cup's United States roster. That didn't happen, unfortunately, and he was left off by the captain's choice and will have to try again next year.

Bradley admitted after the snub that he was disappointed, and said that he had tried to befriend those who were involved. He felt that if he could form good relationships with Ryder Cup standouts, he could improve his standing when it came time to choose.

In theory, that's a good idea, but it didn't work. Bradley said (via NUCLR GOLF):

“I’ve always been an outsider in the sport but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be on the team. I feel like moving forward I’m going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.”

The first six in the standings automatically qualify based on their point totals. That was:

Scottie Scheffler (qualifier)

Wyndham Clark (qualifier)

Brian Harman (qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (qualifier)

Max Homa (qualifier)

Xander Schauffele (qualifier)

Those six were the top six performers, and they qualified without having to be chosen. If those rules applied to the following six, and all 12 slots were based on points, then these golfers would have made it:

Brooks Koepka (7)

Jordan Spieth (8)

Cameron Young (9)

Collin Morikawa (10)

Keegan Bradley (11)

Sam Burns (12)

These were the picks, though:

Brooks Koepka (7)

Jordan Spieth (8)

Collin Morikawa (10)

Sam Burns (12)

Rickie Fowler (13)

Justin Thomas (15)

Both Young and Keegan Bradley were left off, and Bradley vowed to never have that happen again. The only way, as he learned to fully ensure that your place in the Ryder Cup is to qualify outright like Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, and Max Homa did.

It's a disappointing end to the run for Bradley, who did pretty well at the Tour Championship and was in good form overall. Daniel Rapaport, a golf reporter, supported the snubbed player in a tweet:

"I totally understand why Justin Thomas is going to get a pick for the Ryder Cup. I’d pick him if I were captain. But I also 1000% understand why someone like Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover or Cam Young would be [mad] if they don’t make it and he does. Boys Club is a real thing."

Next time, expect Bradley to kick into high gear and ensure that this kind of snub doesn't happen again.

Keegan Bradley was ranked higher than other Ryder Cup players

Not even counting the fact that Keegan Bradley was higher than several captain's choices by Ryder Cup points, the golfer was also better by OWGR than some. Brooks Koepka doesn't really count since he can't get OWGR points, but he's lower than Bradley.

Keegan Bradley was left off the Ryder Cup team this year

Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship earlier this season, is ranked 18th. That's higher than Collin Morikawa (19), Sam Burns (21), Rickie Fowler (25) and Justin Thomas (26).