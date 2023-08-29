Keegan Bradley expresses disappointment over Ryder Cup Snub, vows support for Team USA

The Ryder Cup selections for Team USA have been made, and Keegan Bradley has been left off the squad that's heading to Italy. Bradley was 11th in points for the event, which meant that he would have had to be one of the six captain's picks.

Had US Captain Zach Johnson picked the next six qualifiers, Bradley would have made the cut. However, Johnson selected others further down the list instead, including Justin Thomas, who was 15th in points.

Todd Lewis reported that Bradley expressed his disappointment in the lack of selection, but maintained his respect for Johnson and his support for the team (via NUCLR GOLF).

In total, Johnson made the following picks:

Brooks Koepka (7th)

Collin Morikawa (10)

Justin Thomas (15)

Rickie Fowler (13)

Jordan Spieth (8)

Sam Burns (12)

They join the six automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele.

Daniel Rapaport, a golf reporter, echoed his support for Bradley, saying in a tweet:

"I totally understand why Justin Thomas is going to get a pick for the Ryder Cup. I’d pick him if I were captain. But I also 1000% understand why someone like Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover or Cam Young would be [mad] if they don’t make it and he does. Boys Club is a real thing."

A few weeks ago at the BMW Championship, Bradley admitted how much playing in the Ryder Cup meant to him, saying:

“I think about the Ryder Cup every second I’m awake basically. My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I’m playing because it’s important to me. I feel like I could bring some experience to the team. I would personally love to just be on a team with this younger group.”

With that in mind, it has to be a devastating snub for the golfer. Still, he's taking the high road and still wants to see his United States counterparts do well and defeat Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and the Europeans.

Keegan Bradley once discussed the quality of the PGA Tour

Despite the snub, Keegan Bradley is becoming a big figure on the PGA Tour. After his ninth-place finish at the Tour Championship, Bradley, the 18th-ranked golfer right now, is in pretty good form.

Keegan Bradley missed the Ryder Cup

Bradley spoke on the state of the Tour a few months ago before he won the Travelers Championship:

"Well, I think it's much harder to stay out here. It's been replaced by really young players that are totally ready to play and win and be in Ryder Cup teams and win majors. I think the players are so good. It's quite a time to be on the Tour. This whole start of the year since Maui, it seems like every tournament is huge."

He added:

"There's no... every week is a big purse, every week's got millions of FedEx Cup points and world ranking points. It just seems like the Tour is magnified now and the pressure is more and there's more at stake."

Keegan Bradley knows the competition is good, which is part of why he might not be as upset about the snub.