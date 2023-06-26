WATCH: Keegan Bradley shares insights on professional golfer's experience in 2023

The PGA Tour might have never been in better shape than now, at least according to Keegan Bradley. The 2011 PGA Championship winner knows that the game is in good hands and that it might have the best talent it ever had.

Bradley, well before he won the Travelers Championship, spoke on the state of the Tour:

"Well, I think it's much harder to stay out here. It's been replaced by really young players that are totally ready to play and win and be in Ryder Cup teams and win majors. I think the players are so good. It's quite a time to be on the Tour. This whole start of the year since Maui, it seems like every tournament is huge.

"There's no... every week is a big purse, every week's got millions of FedEx Cup points and world ranking points. It just seems like the Tour is magnified now and the pressure is more and there's more at stake."

To his point, the World No. 1 rank has changed hands several times this year. Rory McIlroy began the year at No. 1 and has since lost it to Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who continuously go back and forth (currently, Scheffler has eked out Rahm for the top spot).

There are also a lot of young golfers coming in and playing very well. Wyndham Clark earned his very first PGA Tour victory months ago and recently won the US Open for his second-ever win.

The game may have never had better talent overall than it does today. While he's not a full member, there is a legend in the form of Tiger Woods, up-and-coming talent in the form of Clark, and established stars like Scheffler and Rahm who could be on their way to iconic careers.

Keegan Bradley reflects on incredible win

Keegan Bradley shot an astounding 23 under par over the weekend to win the Travelers Championship by three full strokes. It was never really in doubt and he captured his sixth-ever PGA Tour win.

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers with relative ease this weekend

He said via the New York Post that winning close to the area where he was born was incredible:

"Today was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I still can’t believe it. It seems like a dream. It was a really stressful day. I’m so glad it’s over. I don’t think I’ve ever had a week where I’ve put it all together like that. That’s the best golf I’ve ever played. This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. It’s very rare that you get to live out your dreams.

“I dreamt my whole life of playing in Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and it felt pretty close to what that would feel like."

Bradley achieved a lifelong dream with an incredible and near-perfect performance over the weekend. How can he top that?

