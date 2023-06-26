Travelers Championship leaderboard, payouts and takeaways

It was an incredible weekend of golf for those at the Travelers Championship. The top of the leaderboard finished remarkably well, shooting far below par for the course. Unfortunately, that made for a less than exciting final round, but it was still top-notch golf. Here's what happened and who made what money for their excellent shooting.

Travelers Championship leaderboard, payouts and more

Here's the final leaderboard for the Travelers Championship:

Win: Keegan Bradley, -23, $3,600,000

T-2: Zac Blair, -20, $1,780,000

T-2: Brian Harman, -20, $1,780,000

T-4: Patrick Cantlay, -19, $841,666.67

T-4: Scottie Scheffler, 19, $841,666.67

T-4: Chez Reavie, -19, $841,666.66

T-7: Denny McCarthy, -18, $650,000

T-7: Rory McIlroy, 18, $650,000

T-9: Corey Conners, -17, $525,000

T-9: Min Woo Lee, -17, $525,000

T-9: Alex Smalley, -17, $525,000

T-9: Justin Thomas, -17, $525,000

T-13: Rickie Fowler, -16, $405,000

T-13: Hideki Matsuyama, -16, $405,000

T-15: Doug Ghim, -15, $335,000

T-15: Emiliano Grillo, -15, $335,000

T-15: Lucas Herbert, -15, $335,000

T-15: Carson Young, -15, $335,000

T-19: Russell Henley, -14, $245,800

T-19: Shane Lowry, -14, $245,800

T-19: Xander Schauffele,-14, $245,800

T-19: Adam Scott, -14, $245,800

T-19: Greyson Sigg, -14, $245,800

T-24: Ludvig Aberg, -13, $167,000

T-24: Eric Cole, -13, $167,000

T-24: Austin Eckroat, -13, $167,000

T-24: Chesson Hadley, -13, $167,000

T-24: Aaron Rai, -13, $167,000

T-29: Wyndham Clark, -12, $134,000

T-29: Viktor Hovland, -12, $134,000

T-29: Sungjae Im, -12, $134,000

T-29: Zach Johnson, -12, $134,000

T-33: Cam Davis, -11, $109,000

T-33: Luke List, -11, $109,000

T-33: Ryan Palmer, -11, $109,000

T-33: Callum Tarren, -11, $109,000

T-33: Gary Woodland, -11, $109,000

T-38: Nick Hardy, -10, $83,000

In one of the most exceptional performances of the year, winner Keegan Bradley shot 23 under par. He was on his best game all weekend, and it resulted in a rather comfortable final round.

He said via Golf Digest:

“This is for all the kids that grew up in New England. Got to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf. I just am so proud to win this tournament. I’m so lucky and thankful to be from this New England area. I just can’t believe it. This seems like a dream."

Bradley is from the area and grew up not far from the course.

Behind him were Zac Blair and Brian Harmon, who unfortunately couldn't catch up to the excellent Bradley at the Travelers Championship. They were each three strokes behind.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and world number four Patrick Cantlay tied, both shooting -19. Chez Reavie was also tied for fourth.

After fading at the US Open, Rickie Fowler had a very good weekend. His -16 was good to tie for 13th and earn him a nice payday.

Rickie Fowler did well at the Travelers Championship

It wasn't a repeat victory for Wyndham Clark after securing his first major victory (and second overall win as a pro on the PGA Tour), but he did shoot well. A -12 shooting would otherwise be a really great showing in an ordinary field, but it was at least good enough to place T29.

Poll : 0 votes