From dressing up like him to teeing off with Rickie Fowler, Michael Brennan is living his dream

Ahead of the US Open, Michael Brennan played a practice round with Rickie Fowler. Ordinarily, it wouldn't be newsworthy that a PGA Tour golfer took a practice round with another golfer. However, it isn't an ordinary situation, as Fowler himself foreshadowed it over a decade ago.

Brennan grew up as a huge fan of Fowler, who has been a pro golfer since 2009. In 2012, Brennan dressed up as Fowler for Halloween, wearing his typical orange golf clothes and gear.

Fowler autographed Brennan's Halloween picture and said he was looking forward to playing a practice round with the young man at the 2025 US Open. Fowler's prediction remarkably came true a couple of years earlier than he imagined.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

2023: Tees it up with Rickie Fowler at U.S. Open



Michael Brennan lives out a dream playing a practice round foreshadowed years ago by a message from 2012: Dresses up like Rickie Fowler for Halloween2023: Tees it up with Rickie Fowler at U.S. OpenMichael Brennan lives out a dream playing a practice round foreshadowed years ago by a message from @RickieFowler 2012: Dresses up like Rickie Fowler for Halloween2023: Tees it up with Rickie Fowler at U.S. OpenMichael Brennan lives out a dream playing a practice round foreshadowed years ago by a message from @RickieFowler. https://t.co/xchPvyOFFT

Brennan is the world’s 14th-ranked amateur and an All-American at Wake Forest University. He said via the Tour that he's working towards getting better:

“Focusing on the day-to-day can be pretty tough. You can get down pretty easily and up pretty easily. Trying to keep an even keel and making sure you are focused on something down the road like this has been great for my development and progress.”

Fowler even addressed the picture and the fact that it came true after all:

“It makes me feel a little older. That’s really what it’s all about, being in a position to make a positive impact on people’s lives. To have the following, the fans I’ve had the past 14 years is awesome. To see someone who looked up to me and now has passed me -- he’s a bit taller than me -- to be playing a U.S. Open is really cool.”

With Michael Brennan moving towards a PGA Tour berth, he could be playing more than just practice rounds with Rickie Fowler in the near future.

Rickie Fowler interested in ownership of Leeds United

49ers Enterprises, the ownership group which owns the San Francisco 49ers, recently agreed terms to take over English football (soccer) club Leeds United. As the deal progresses, Rickie Fowler could get involved as well, alongside Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Rickie Fowler wants to own Leeds United

Fowler said:

"There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, J.T. [Thomas] and Jordan [Spieth] potentially will be a part of it. It's cool to have those opportunities. I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we'll continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy."

Rickie Fowler admitted that Leeds' recent relegation from the Premier League to the Championship was disappointing, but he's excited to be involved with the sport nonetheless.

"Obviously they got relegated, but to be able to go to a Premier League game, Champions League. I feel like, obviously you call it football over there, we call it soccer here, it's a massive sport. I feel like it's continuing to get bigger in the States, but since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."

Poll : 0 votes