Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg makes golfing history by securing a historic PGA Tour card

With the stroke play portion of the NCAA men’s golf national tournament over, the rankings are final, which means Texas Tech University golfer Ludvig Aberg made history. He finished the season ranked first on the 2023 PGA Tour University list, becoming the first player to earn a PGA Tour membership through this program.

As a result of doing so, he has earned membership for the 2024 season and 2025 season. If he manages to maintain his status through good performance, he will continue being a full-time professional member of the Tour.

This year's marks were the third for the University rankings. The top 20 players secured status on various professional tours, but none have made it to the PGA yet.

Ludvig Aberg has been first in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for over a year. He won a program record eight times during his college career. He also impressively secured back-to-back Ben Hogan Awards in 2022 and 20223.

That puts him in good company. Only Jon Rahm, who went to Arizona State University, has ever done this in the award’s history.

Ludvig Aberg headed to the professional golf world

Speaking about his historic win, Ludvig Aberg said via Golfweek:

“I’m super fortunate to have my name on this trophy. This validates a lot of things, but I’m just getting started. That’s the fun part.”

Aberg also became the only player in Big 12 history to win consecutive Conference Championships. He also won the regional title, so he has clearly dominated the college game.

Ludvig Aberg made the PGA Tour

Texas Tech coach Greg Sands has high hopes for his former protege:

“If there was ever a guy you could just add water and stir, it’s him. He’ll figure it out, and I really believe he’ll win a major. And I’d be surprised if he didn’t win more than one.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Sands also mentioned his impact on the team

“He really set a standard for this team that I never thought would be se. He’s a generational type of talent, to win the Ben Hogan award, win the Big 12 Championship in the fashion he did, back-to-back. He’s just as good of a person as he is a player, and I think that’s what really makes him special and stands out more than the next guy.”

Following his membership, Aberg will make his Tour debut at the RBC Canadian Open on June 8-11 at Oakdale Golf Club and Country Club in Toronto.

Aberg finished T29 in what will likely be his final collegiate event and reflected on it:

“Being around these guys and these coaches every day for the last couple of years has been incredible, and I’m super fortunate to have been a part of this team."

Will Aberg be able to fulfill Sands' prediction and take home a major title on the PGA Tour?

Poll : 0 votes