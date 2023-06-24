Jon Rahm, the defending Master's winner, did not make the cut at the 2023 Travellers Championship. Fans and golf lovers were watching Jon Rahm's progress in the competition with bated breath, hoping to see his outstanding abilities on display once more. However, the Spanish golfer fell short of expectations and ended his campaign after two rounds.

Jon Rahm shot 67 and 71 in the opening two rounds of the event, for a total of 138 strokes. Unfortunately, his overall score was insufficient to secure a spot in the weekend rounds. Rahm finished one stroke above the cut line, putting him outside the top players who advanced to the third round of the tournament.

A considerable number of players failed to make the cut and proceed to the next level of the TPC tournament. A total of 76 players were unable to advance to the next round. Joseph Bramlett, Colleen Morikawa, Robert Streb, and Stewart Cink were among the famous players who did not make the cut. The tournament at TPC proved to be difficult and competitive, resulting in a large number of excellent golfers dropping out early.

Rahm, who had been in terrific form leading up to the competition, found the TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut, to be difficult. Despite being one of the world's top players, Rahm failed to establish his rhythm, resulting in a poor performance.

Notable players who did not make the cut for the 2023 Travellers Championship

Collin Morikawa: 74-63 (-3)

Max Homa: 72-65 (-3)

Jon Rahm: 67-71 (-2)

Tommy Fleetwood: 69-69 (-2)

Sam Bennett: 68-70 (-2)

Si Woo Kim: 72-70 (+2)

Billy Horschel: 72-71 (+3)

Jon Rahm's green jacket journey

The Masters Championship 2023, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, was a thrilling and much-anticipated golf event. With a prize pool of $18,000,000, the tournament drew elite players from all around the world. The competition, which took place from April 6th to 9th, displayed the brilliance and skill of golfers competing on the demanding Par 72 course.

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga It's hard for me to put my emotions into words, but I want to thank everyone for supporting me. This one was for Seve. Having my family there made it even better. A dream come true! @TheMasters

In an exciting finish, Spain's Jon Rahm emerged victorious, collecting the coveted green jacket. Rahm demonstrated outstanding skill and consistency throughout the competition, ending with a score of -12. His rounds were 65, 69, 73, and 69, for a total of 276 strokes. Rahm not only won the title but also $3,240,000 in prize money.

