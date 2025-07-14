“Did that just happen?” “Unreal finish” – Fans laud Grace Kim for her ‘insane’ playoff win at the Amundi Evian Championship 2025

Grace Kim secured her first career major, winning the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship after a dramatic playoff against world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul. The Australian came from four shots behind in the final round and clinched the victory on the second playoff hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

This historic win made Grace Kim the fifth Australian woman to win a major, joining Karrie Webb, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, and Jan Stephenson. She also became the third consecutive player to earn her first major at the Evian Championship, following Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier.

Grace Kim finished with a total of 14-under-par 270 after an incredible final-round 67, which included three eagles. Her win also gave her 60 points toward the 2025 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award, moving her into the top three in the standings.

As the LPGA Tour announced her victory on X, fans were quick to praise her stunning performance:

One user wrote,

"Asian women will be dominating this tour for awhile!"

While another chimed in,

"That was a clutch finish"

"Congratulations Grace! One of the greatest finishes I’ve ever seen!' read another comment.

Another added,

"Insane win. Congrats"

"Did that just happen?!!!!" exclaimed another.

And one simply said,

"Unreal finish!!"

Grace Kim was consistent all week, posting rounds of 65, 68, 70, and finishing with a 67 on Sunday. She started her final round with a bogey on the par-4 1st and dropped another shot on the par-4 4th. However, she bounced back with an eagle on the par-5 7th and a birdie on the par-5 9th to complete her front nine in 1-under 34.

On the back nine, Kim added a birdie on the par-4 10th but gave away two shots with a double bogey on the par-4 12th. She recovered quickly with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes and closed her round with a stunning eagle on the par-5 18th. She wrapped up the back nine in 3-under 33, bringing her total to 4 under par 67.

How has Grace Kim performed so far in the 2025 season?

Grace Kim, currently ranked No. 99 in the Rolex Rankings and 26th in the CME Points Race, has played 12 events this season. She has made the cut in nine of them, recorded two top-10 finishes, and claimed her first major title at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Here’s a look at her 2025 season results so far:

The Amundi Evian Championship: 1 (-14)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T36 (+10)

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T24 (-7)

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: CUT (+6)

Mizuho Americas Open: T47 (+5)

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: 9 (-15)

The Chevron Championship: T59 (+6)

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: CUT (E)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T35 (-6)

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: CUT (-1)

HSBC Women's World Championship: 60 (+15)

Honda LPGA Thailand: T65 (+5)

