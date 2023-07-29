Did Justin Thomas make the cut at the 2023 3M Open?

Justin Thomas' poor run on the PGA Tour continued as he once again failed to make a cut after shooting 71 in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, July 28 to aggregate at 2-under.

Thomas teed off on the back nine, holed a birdie on the third hole of the day, but then sank a bogey on the immediate next hole. He made two double bogeys on the next nine holes and was 3-over with just five holes remaining.

The 30-year-old golfer tried his best with four birdies in the remaining holes, but it wasn't enough to cross the cutline at 4-over.

Thomas is currently 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, and a missed cut at the 3M Open hasn't helped him improve his chances of getting into the playoffs or getting into the US Ryder Cup team. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players will qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs next month.

The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour has failed to make a cut for the sixth time this year and for the fifth time in his last seven starts. Last week at the Open Championship, he posted the worst single-round score in the majors.

Who failed to make a cut at the 3M Open?

Sam Bennett watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open

The cutline for the 3M Open was 4-under, and 82 players failed to make it to the weekend at TPC Twin Cities. Here's the complete list of players who failed to make it to the weekend of the 2023 3M Open:

Ryan Armour: -3

Chad Collins: -3

Lucas Glover: -3

Tano Goya: -3

Adam Hadwin: -3

Scott Harrington: -3

Charley Hoffman: -3

Nicolai Hojgaard: -3

Andrew Novak: -3

Sean O'Hair: -3

Ryan Palmer: -3

Taylor Pendrith: -3

Preston Summerhays: -3

Sahith Theegala: -3

Erik Van Rooyen: -3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

Joel Dahmen: -2

Harry Hall: -2

Brandon Matthews: -2

Robby Shelton: -2

Chris Stroud: -2

Brian Stuard: -2

Justin Thomas: -2

Davis Thompson: -2

Jimmy Walker: -2

Nick Watney: -2

Cameron Young: -2

Mark Hubbard: -1

Sungjae Im: -1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: -1

Taylor Montgomery: -1

Ryan Moore: -1

Matthew NeSmith: -1

Robert Streb: -1

Richy Werenski: -1

Carson Young: -1

Jonathan Byrd: E

Austin Cook: E

David Hearn: E

Satoshi Kodaira: E

Cameron Percy: E

Kevin Roy: E

Sepp Straka: E

Trevor Werbylo: E

Carl Yuan: E

Dylan Frittelli: +1

Michael Gligic: +1

Cody Gribble: +1

Hank Lebioda: +1

Ben Martin: +1

Troy Merritt: +1

Chez Reavie: +1

Kyle Westmoreland: +1

Samuel Bennett: +2

Austin Eckroat: +2

Harrison Endycott: +2

Derek Hitchner: +2

Patton Kizzire: +2

Daniel Gale: +3

Lanto Griffin: +3

Thomas Lehman: +3

Peter Malnati: +3

Gary Woodland: +3

Dou Zecheng: +3

Brian Gay: +4

Michael Kim: +4

Andrew Landry: +4

Caleb VanArragon: +4

Nico Echavarria: +5

Ryan Fox: +5

Harry Higgs: +5

Greyson Sigg: +5

Martin Trainer: +5

Ryan Brehm: +6

Alex Gaugert: +6

Brent Grant: +8

Eric Rolland: +9

Austin Smotherman: +9

Will Gordon: +10

Noah Hofman: +20

Kelly Kraft: +6

Scott Piercy: +9