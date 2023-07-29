Who is leading the 2023 3M Open after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

American player Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open after two rounds with a score of -15. The cut line was ultimately set at -4, and 74 golfers managed to beat it.

Hodges has been in great form at the 3M Open, having played the first two rounds without committing even a bogey. He made eight birdies on the first day and another seven on Friday.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



He leads by four after a dream start @3MOpen. 63-64 for Lee HodgesHe leads by four after a dream start @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/dzTSmK3uV8

Hodges nearly closed spectacularly with an eagle on the 18th hole (par 5) after reaching the green in just two strokes. However, he missed a 27-foot, seven-inch putt and finally made his seventh birdie of the round.

Finishing in second place was Tyler Duncan, another player who had no bogeys through the first 36 holes of the 3M Open. This Friday, he had a solid front nine (-1) and tightened up on the back nine (-3) to close with -11 overall.

Four players are tied for third place in the 3M Open at -10: Kevin Streelman, J.T. Poston, defending champion Tony Finau and Brandt Snedeker.

The second round of the 3M Open had to be stopped due to dangerous weather conditions at 4:23 p.m. local time and resumed at 7:20 p.m. local time. Due to the delay, the event had to be stopped for darkness after 9:30 p.m. local time.

At the time of the stoppage, six players had not finished their rounds. Playing on the 18th hole were Augusto Nunez, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman, Kevin Tway, and S.Y. Noh, while Scott Harrington was on the 17th hole.

Of those players, Nunez (-5), Tway (-4), Noh (-4), and Harrington (-3) are all likely to make the cut.

3M Open leaderboard after day 2

Below is the 3M Open leaderboard after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included (subject to what happens with the six players who remain to finish the round):

1 Lee Hodges -15

2 Tyler Duncan -11

T3 Kevin Streelman -10

T3 J.T. Poston -10

T3 Tony Finau -10

T3 Brandt Snedeker -10

T7 Emiliano Grillo -9

T7 David Lipsky -9

T7 Billy Horschel -9

T10 J.J. Spaun -8

T10 Hideki Matsuyama -8

T10 Keith Mitchell -8

T10 Callum Tarren -8

T14 Adam Long -7

T14 Zac Blair -7

T14 S.H. Kim -7

T14 Nick Hardy-7

T14 Adam Svensson -7

T14 Cam Davis -7

T14 Grayson Murray -7

T14 Aaron Baddeley -7

T22 Tyson Alexander -6

T22 Eric Cole -6

T22 Kevin Yu -6

T22 Ludvig Aberg -6

T22 Sam Ryder -6

T22 Patrick Rodgers -6

T22 Matt Kuchar -6

T22 Vincent Norrman -6

T22 Martin Laird -6

T22 Brandon Wu -6

T22 Frankie Capan III -6

T33 Beau Hossler -5

T33 Dylan Wu -5

T33 Garrick Higgo -5

T33 Stephan Jaeger -5

T33 Aaron Rai -5

T33 Jason Dufner -5

T33 Kevin Chappell -5

T33 MJ Daffue -5

T33 Peter Kuest -5

T33 Ryan Gerard -5

T33 Trevor Cone -5

T33 Kramer Hickok -5

T33 Justin Suh -5

T33 Doug Ghim -5

T33 Ben Griffin -5

T33 Tom Hoge -5

T33 Matt Wallace -5

T33 Mackenzie Hughes -5

T33 Stewart Cink -5

T33 Alex Noren -5

T33 Doc Redman -5

T33 James Hahn -5

T33 Max McGreevy -5

T33 Chesson Hadley -5

T33 Russell Knox -5

T33 Augusto Núñez -5

T59 Nate Lashley -4

T59 C.T. Pan -4

T59 Trey Mullinax -4

T59 Chad Ramey -4

T59 Brice Garnett -4

T59 Ben Taylor -4

T59 Matti Schmid -4

T59 Kaito Onishi -4

T59 Paul Haley II -4

T59 Henrik Norlander -4

T59 Jim Herman -4

T59 Sam Stevens -4

T59 Matthias Schwab -4

T59 Justin Lower -4

T59 Kevin Tway -4

T59 S.Y. Noh -4