Did Justin Thomas make the cut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Golfer's major standing explored

Justin Thomas breathed a sigh of relief after carding a 5-under 65 in the second round of the Wyndham Championship. He finished with an aggregate score of 5-under after 36 holes, securing a T21 placement. This marked his first successful cut in his last three starts.

The 30-year-old American made seven birdies and two bogeys in his second round to keep his FedEx St. Jude Championship hopes alive. He was placed 79th on the FedEx Cup standings ahead of this week and needed a top-18 finish at the event to qualify for the playoffs.

During the post-round interview on Friday, Thomas appeared pretty confident in his game. Despite missing seven cuts this season and five in his last eight starts, Thomas believes he is on the brink of doing something remarkable on the golf course.

He said:

"I keep believing good stuff's going to happen, and it just hasn't really. I feel like I'm very close to playing some unbelievable golf, some great golf. It was nice to have a good day today to put ourselves in a good spot going into the weekend and see what we can do."

When will Justin Thomas tee off for the third round of the Wyndham Championship?

Justin Thomas walks on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour is grouped with Matt Wallace for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Wallace slipped five spots to T21 after posting a 2-under 68 in the second round to aggregate at 5-under.

The pair will tee off on Saturday, August 5, at 11:35 a.m. EST.

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship (all times ET):

7:40 am: Zecheng Dou

7:45 am: C.T. Pan, Sam Bennett

7:55 am: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky

8:05 am: Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

8:15 am: Sam Burns, Chez Reavie

8:25 am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu

8:35 am: Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

8:45 am: Matt NeSmith, Adam Schenk

8:55 am: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan

9:05 am: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren

9:15 am: Martin Laird, Harris English

9:30 am: Doug Ghim, Scott Piercy

9:40 am: Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Detry

9:50 am: Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen

10:00 am: Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

10:10 am: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim

10:20 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Brehm

10:30 am: Carl Yuan, Austin Smotherman

10:40 am: Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

10:50 am: Kyle Westmoreland, Adam Scott

11:00 am: Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson

11:10 am: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

11:25 am: Nick Hardy, Charley Hoffman

11:35 am: Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace

11:45 am: Kelly Kraft, Peter Kuest

11:55 am: Sungjae Im, Luke Donald

12:05 pm: Richy Werenski, Cam Davis

12:15 pm: Max McGreevy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:25 pm: Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson

12:35 pm: Eric Cole, Robert Streb

12:45 pm: Tyler Duncan, Chesson Hadley

12:55 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak

1:10 pm: Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu

1:20 pm: Ludvig Aberg, J.T. Poston

1:30 pm: Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd

1:40 pm: Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover

1:50 pm: Russell Henley, Billy Horschel