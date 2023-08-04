“The runoffs are just absolutely ridiculous” - Matt Wallace trashes Wyndham Championship course after a bad first round

Matt Wallace lashed out at the Wyndham Championship course on Thursday, August 3, after a disappointing finish in the first round.

The Englishman didn't have a terrible first round at Sedgefield Country Club, as he carded a 3-under 67 to finish the day at T16. However, the score could have been much better if it were not for the three bogeys on the final five holes toward the end of the day.

Wallace sank five birdies and four bogeys on Thursday and also fired an eagle on the par-5 5th hole.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Wallace expressed that he played nicely but was a bit frustrated with the finish. He added that he wasn't a fan of the Donald Ross-designed golf course at Greensboro.

He explained:

"The runoffs are just absolutely ridiculous and this -- it's just not fun to play. Hit a shot out of the rough on the last and it landed on the front and runs backwards 40 yards. It's just not great. Yeah, I shouldn't be in the rough, but it's difficult to hit the fairway all the time, especially like this."

The 33-year-old golfer has made two previous appearances, and on both occasions, he failed to make it to the weekend. He didn't hold back from further criticizing the course.

He continued:

"Every single time, 83 percent of the winners hit green in regulations pretty much, so a lot of green in regulations is key, but the penalty for miss -- even on the par 3 down the hill, 12, you can't go long because you can putt it off the green.

"So you play the smart play and you play it towards the front, the middle and, from 220 yards, I mean, it's just -- it's too severe, so they need to do something about it."

Wallace explained that he didn't hate the tournament and that he liked coming here, but he wasn't a fan of Sedgefield. The golfer revealed that he had brought his sports psychologist along to enjoy the week better.

Wallace, who won the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this year, is currently ranked 80th in the FedEx Cup standings, and he will require a great result to qualify for the playoffs. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players will be eligible for next week's event.

When will Matt Wallace resume playing at the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Friday?

Matt Wallace finished the first round of the Wyndham Championship at 3-under 67

The 33-year-old golfer is grouped with Robert Streb and Chad Ramey for the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The trio will tee off from hole 10 on Friday, August 4, at 1 pm EST.

While the Englishman is placed T16 after firing 3-under 67 on Thursday, Streb shot 1-under 69 to close the first round at T51. Ramey posted a 2-over 72 to end the day at T109.

Wallace and Streb will be aiming to have a better second round to remain in contention for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, while Ramey will be hoping to at least make the cut.