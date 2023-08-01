Is Adam Scott eligible to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs? Golfer's standing explored

As of now, Adam Scott stands at 81st in the FedEx Cup standings, and thus, he doesn't qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players in the standings will make it to the Memphis event.

The 43-year-old golfer has accumulated 517 FedEx Cup points this season, which is 77 points less than Austin Eckroat, who currently sits at 70th in the FedEx Cup standings.

In the 2022–23 season, Scott has made 14 cuts in his 16 starts, and he has finished inside the top 10 three times. Notably, all three top-10 finishes came in four starts within a month, including the T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

However, the former World No. 1 golfer has experienced a drop in his performance recently and has missed two cuts in his last four starts.

Scott is currently in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which will tee off on Thursday, August 3. The only way for him to secure a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs is to get a good result this week.

A win at Sedgefield can elevate Scott's FedEx Cup ranking to as high as 37th, making him qualify for the BMW Championship. Considering the high stakes and his current standing, it will be intriguing to see how he performs in the Wyndham Championship this week.

Who qualifies for the FedEx Cup playoff? Standings explored as of July 31

Here are the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Wyndham Championship:

Jon Rahm - 3,320

Scottie Scheffler - 3,146

Rory McIlroy - 2,304

Max Homa - 2,128

Wyndham Clark - 1,944

Brian Harman - 1,827

Viktor Hovland - 1,795

Keegan Bradley - 1,774

Rickie Fowler - 1,732

Tony Finau - 1,655

Jason Day - 1,506

Nick Taylor - 1,463

Patrick Cantlay - 1,443

Tom Kim - 1,422

Sepp Straka - 1,413

Xander Schauffele - 1,406

Tyrrell Hatton - 1,381

Si Woo Kim - 1,351

Sam Burns - 1,284

Emiliano Grillo - 1,275

Collin Morikawa - 1,246

Kurt Kitayama - 1,216

Adam Schenk - 1,209

Tommy Fleetwood - 1,184

Denny McCarthy - 1,179

Chris Kirk - 1,161

Taylor Moore - 1,156

Seamus Power - 1,133

Corey Conners - 1,103

Jordan Spieth - 1,099

Justin Rose - 1,088

Sahith Theegala - 1,065

Lee Hodges - 1,052

Russell Henley - 1,051

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,049

Sungjae Im - 1,047

Adam Svensson - 934

Patrick Rodgers - 914

Adam Hadwin - 908

Eric Cole - 899

Tom Hoge - 897

Brendon Todd - 893

Harris English - 893

Mackenzie Hughes - 890

Cameron Young - 889

Andrew Putnam - 889

Alex Smalley - 864

Nick Hardy - 839

J.T. Poston - 827

Taylor Montgomery - 823

Thomas Detry - 808

Byeong Hun An - 796

Davis Riley - 768

Brandon Wu - 758

Hayden Buckley - 754

Hideki Matsuyama - 742

Keith Mitchell - 698

Mark Hubbard - 697

Matt Kuchar - 680

Sam Stevens - 670

Aaron Rai - 670

Sam Ryder - 660

Beau Hossler - 658

Stephan Jaeger - 641

Matt NeSmith - 637

Vincent Norrman - 631

J.J. Spaun - 619

Ben Griffin - 617

Cam Davis - 605

Austin Eckroat - 594