Is Adam Scott eligible to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs? Golfer's standing explored

As of now, Adam Scott stands at 81st in the FedEx Cup standings, and thus, he doesn't qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players in the standings will make it to the Memphis event.
The 43-year-old golfer has accumulated 517 FedEx Cup points this season, which is 77 points less than Austin Eckroat, who currently sits at 70th in the FedEx Cup standings.
In the 2022–23 season, Scott has made 14 cuts in his 16 starts, and he has finished inside the top 10 three times. Notably, all three top-10 finishes came in four starts within a month, including the T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.
However, the former World No. 1 golfer has experienced a drop in his performance recently and has missed two cuts in his last four starts.
Scott is currently in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which will tee off on Thursday, August 3. The only way for him to secure a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs is to get a good result this week.
A win at Sedgefield can elevate Scott's FedEx Cup ranking to as high as 37th, making him qualify for the BMW Championship. Considering the high stakes and his current standing, it will be intriguing to see how he performs in the Wyndham Championship this week.
Who qualifies for the FedEx Cup playoff? Standings explored as of July 31
Here are the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Wyndham Championship:
- Jon Rahm - 3,320
- Scottie Scheffler - 3,146
- Rory McIlroy - 2,304
- Max Homa - 2,128
- Wyndham Clark - 1,944
- Brian Harman - 1,827
- Viktor Hovland - 1,795
- Keegan Bradley - 1,774
- Rickie Fowler - 1,732
- Tony Finau - 1,655
- Jason Day - 1,506
- Nick Taylor - 1,463
- Patrick Cantlay - 1,443
- Tom Kim - 1,422
- Sepp Straka - 1,413
- Xander Schauffele - 1,406
- Tyrrell Hatton - 1,381
- Si Woo Kim - 1,351
- Sam Burns - 1,284
- Emiliano Grillo - 1,275
- Collin Morikawa - 1,246
- Kurt Kitayama - 1,216
- Adam Schenk - 1,209
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1,184
- Denny McCarthy - 1,179
- Chris Kirk - 1,161
- Taylor Moore - 1,156
- Seamus Power - 1,133
- Corey Conners - 1,103
- Jordan Spieth - 1,099
- Justin Rose - 1,088
- Sahith Theegala - 1,065
- Lee Hodges - 1,052
- Russell Henley - 1,051
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,049
- Sungjae Im - 1,047
- Adam Svensson - 934
- Patrick Rodgers - 914
- Adam Hadwin - 908
- Eric Cole - 899
- Tom Hoge - 897
- Brendon Todd - 893
- Harris English - 893
- Mackenzie Hughes - 890
- Cameron Young - 889
- Andrew Putnam - 889
- Alex Smalley - 864
- Nick Hardy - 839
- J.T. Poston - 827
- Taylor Montgomery - 823
- Thomas Detry - 808
- Byeong Hun An - 796
- Davis Riley - 768
- Brandon Wu - 758
- Hayden Buckley - 754
- Hideki Matsuyama - 742
- Keith Mitchell - 698
- Mark Hubbard - 697
- Matt Kuchar - 680
- Sam Stevens - 670
- Aaron Rai - 670
- Sam Ryder - 660
- Beau Hossler - 658
- Stephan Jaeger - 641
- Matt NeSmith - 637
- Vincent Norrman - 631
- J.J. Spaun - 619
- Ben Griffin - 617
- Cam Davis - 605
- Austin Eckroat - 594