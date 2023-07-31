Where is the 2023 Wyndham Championship being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The PGA Tour will now head to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which begins on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club.

The 156-player field event will be the last tournament on the PGA Tour ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week. This means the Wyndham Championship is the final chance for some of the golfers to make it into the Playoffs.

Sedgefield Country Club was founded in 1925 and has hosted the Wyndham Championship for most of the years and consistently since 2008. Between 1938 and 1976, it was hosted at Sedgefield in alternate years with Starmount Forest Country Club.

Sedgefield was designed by Donald Ross and opened for play in 1926. It is a par 71 course spread over 7,130 yards from the championship tees. It is the only Ross-designed course other than the Detroit Golf Club that is currently hosting a PGA Tour event.

The Ross Course underwent a major overhaul in 2007, when $3 million was spent on restoring the rolling fairways and replacing the Bentgrass greens with Champion Bermuda greens.

Here's the detail of every hole at Sedgefield Country Club:

Hole 1 : Par 4, Yards 418

: Par 4, Yards 418 Hole 2 : Par 4, Yards 442

: Par 4, Yards 442 Hole 3 : Par 3, Yards 174

: Par 3, Yards 174 Hole 4 : Par 4, Yards 428

: Par 4, Yards 428 Hole 5 : Par 5, Yards 529

: Par 5, Yards 529 Hole 6 : Par 4, Yards 423

: Par 4, Yards 423 Hole 7 : Par 3, Yards 223

: Par 3, Yards 223 Hole 8 : Par 4, Yards 374

: Par 4, Yards 374 Hole 9 : Par 4, Yards 416

: Par 4, Yards 416 Hole 10 : Par 4, Yards 440

: Par 4, Yards 440 Hole 11 : Par 4, Yards 486

: Par 4, Yards 486 Hole 12 : Par 3, Yards 235

: Par 3, Yards 235 Hole 13 : Par 4, Yards 405

: Par 4, Yards 405 Hole 14 : Par 4, Yards 505

: Par 4, Yards 505 Hole 15 : Par 5, Yards 545

: Par 5, Yards 545 Hole 16 : Par 3, Yards 175

: Par 3, Yards 175 Hole 17 : Par 4, Yards 406

: Par 4, Yards 406 Hole 18: Par 4, Yards 507

Who is playing at the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Tom Kim is the reigning champion at the Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will feature 14 of the top 50 golfers in the OWGR. Unfortunately, Tom Kim will not be able to defend his title due to a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle that he suffered at the Open Championship.

World No. 20-ranked golfer Sam Burns is the highest-ranked golfer in action at the Wyndham Championship.

The other prominent names include Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, and Denny McCarthy.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Aaron Rai

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Austin Eckroat

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Brandon Matthews

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brent Grant

Brian Gay

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Love III

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

Jon Mayer

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Roy

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kevin Yu

Kramer Hickok

Kyle Reifers

Kyle Westmoreland

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Ludvig Aberg

Luke Donald

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Kuchar

Matt NeSmith

Matt Wallace

Matthias Schwab

Matti Schmid

Max McGreevy

Michael Gligic

Michael Kim

MJ Daffue

Nate Lashley

Nicholas Lindheim

Nick Hardy

Nick Watney

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Malnati

Richy Werenski

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

S.H. Kim

Sam Bennett

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Scott Harrington

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Tano Goya

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Detry

Trevor Cone

Trevor Werbylo

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyson Alexander

Vincent Norrman

Webb Simpson

Will Gordon

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson

Zecheng Dou