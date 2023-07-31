Where is the 2023 Wyndham Championship being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The PGA Tour will now head to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which begins on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club.
The 156-player field event will be the last tournament on the PGA Tour ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week. This means the Wyndham Championship is the final chance for some of the golfers to make it into the Playoffs.
Sedgefield Country Club was founded in 1925 and has hosted the Wyndham Championship for most of the years and consistently since 2008. Between 1938 and 1976, it was hosted at Sedgefield in alternate years with Starmount Forest Country Club.
Sedgefield was designed by Donald Ross and opened for play in 1926. It is a par 71 course spread over 7,130 yards from the championship tees. It is the only Ross-designed course other than the Detroit Golf Club that is currently hosting a PGA Tour event.
The Ross Course underwent a major overhaul in 2007, when $3 million was spent on restoring the rolling fairways and replacing the Bentgrass greens with Champion Bermuda greens.
Here's the detail of every hole at Sedgefield Country Club:
- Hole 1: Par 4, Yards 418
- Hole 2: Par 4, Yards 442
- Hole 3: Par 3, Yards 174
- Hole 4: Par 4, Yards 428
- Hole 5: Par 5, Yards 529
- Hole 6: Par 4, Yards 423
- Hole 7: Par 3, Yards 223
- Hole 8: Par 4, Yards 374
- Hole 9: Par 4, Yards 416
- Hole 10: Par 4, Yards 440
- Hole 11: Par 4, Yards 486
- Hole 12: Par 3, Yards 235
- Hole 13: Par 4, Yards 405
- Hole 14: Par 4, Yards 505
- Hole 15: Par 5, Yards 545
- Hole 16: Par 3, Yards 175
- Hole 17: Par 4, Yards 406
- Hole 18: Par 4, Yards 507
Who is playing at the 2023 Wyndham Championship?
The 2023 Wyndham Championship will feature 14 of the top 50 golfers in the OWGR. Unfortunately, Tom Kim will not be able to defend his title due to a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle that he suffered at the Open Championship.
World No. 20-ranked golfer Sam Burns is the highest-ranked golfer in action at the Wyndham Championship.
The other prominent names include Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, and Denny McCarthy.
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Putnam
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Brandon Matthews
- Brandon Wu
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brendon Todd
- Brent Grant
- Brian Gay
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- Byeong Hun An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Chad Ramey
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Danny Willett
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Love III
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Greyson Sigg
- Harris English
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Henrik Norlander
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- James Hahn
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Joel Dahmen
- Jon Mayer
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keith Mitchell
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Yu
- Kramer Hickok
- Kyle Reifers
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Ludvig Aberg
- Luke Donald
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Wallace
- Matthias Schwab
- Matti Schmid
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Gligic
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Nate Lashley
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Malnati
- Richy Werenski
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Rory Sabbatini
- Russell Henley
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.H. Kim
- Sam Bennett
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Stallings
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Tano Goya
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Trevor Cone
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyson Alexander
- Vincent Norrman
- Webb Simpson
- Will Gordon
- Zac Blair
- Zach Johnson
- Zecheng Dou