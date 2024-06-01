Did Lexi Thompson make the Friday cut at 2024 U.S. Women's Open?

Lexi Thompson failed to make the Friday cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. The 79th edition of the tournament is being played at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Thompson scored 8-over 78 in the first round and had to substantially improve her second-round performance to make the cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. She scored 5-over 75, a marginal improvement on her Thursday performance.

Thompson started with a bogey on the first hole in the second round. She scored a birdie on the fifth hole but scored two more bogeys on the sixth and ninth holes on the front nine. She finished the back nine with three consecutive bogeys on 16th, 17th and 18th holes with a score of 75.

Overall, she finished with a score of 13 over 153 in 36 holes. She fell five strokes off the cut line which was at 8 over. Thompson broke down after failing to make the cut.

Talking about having her family on her side, she said (via NUCLRGOLF):

"It's meant the world to me. I'm so blessed and grateful for the family I have. I'm just very blessed for the family I have and for -- going into the weekend, it was going to be a big week. Just to have my family and friends and the amount of fans that were out there this week, that's what we want. That's what we want for the game of golf to grow."

Lexi Thompson had +12000 odds of winning the tournament, as per FanDuel Sportsbook. She failed to make her fourth consecutive cut and fifth cut this season. Her other two performances were a T16 finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship and a T3 finish at the Ford Championship

Let's take a look at Lexi Thompson's performances in the 2024 season:

LPGA Drive On Championship: T16 (70-67-69-76, 282, -2)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: Missed Cut (71-78, 149, +7)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: T3 (69-65-69-68, 271, -17)

The Chevron Championship: Missed Cut (78-74, 152, +8)

Cognizant Founders Cup: Missed Cut (71-75, 146, +2)

Mizuho Americas Open: Missed Cut (72-73, 145, +1)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed Cut (78-75, 153, +13)

Of the 156 players on the field for the tournament, 75 players made the cut. World No. 1 Nelly Korda also failed to make the cut. Other notable players to miss the cut are Ariya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad, In Gee Chun, Brooke Henderson, and defending champion Allisen Corpuz.

A look at Lexi Thompson's performance at the US Women's Open

Lexi Thompson made her first appearance at the US Women's Open when she was just 12 years old. She has had three top-5 and eight top-20 finishes at the tournament. The 29-year-old's best performance came in 2019 when she finished as the runner-up to Jeongeun Lee by two strokes.

Let's take a look at Lexi Thompson's performances at the US Women's Open in her 18 appearances:

2007 : CUT

2008 : CUT

2009 : T34

2010 : T10

2011 : CUT

2012 : T14

2013 : T13

2014 : T7

2015 : T42

2016 : T32

2017 : T27

2018 : T5

2019 : T2

2020 : CUT

2021 : 3

2022 : T20

2023 : CUT

: CUT 2024: CUT