Did Michael Block qualify for the U.S. Open 2023? Golfer's USGA qualifying event outing explored 

Michael Block failed to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open. He was invited for Final Qualification for the third major of the year after his remarkable performance at the 2023 PGA Championship.
Block finished 15th at the event and secured a spot at the next year's PGA Championship, earning a special exemption for the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open.
He also earned an opportunity to secure a spot at the 2023 U.S. Open but failed even after playing two rounds under 70.
"Michael Block has failed to qualify for the U.S Open after competing in a USGA qualifying event in Canada prior to the RBC Canadian Open," NUCLR Golf tweeted.
Michael Block had played at the US Open twice but failed to make the cut. He had the best finish of his career at the PGA Championship.
U.S. Open 2023 Monday qualifiers
The Monday qualification of the 2023 U.S. Open had been one of the biggest events of the year. 878 players competed on 10 different golf courses for just 64 spots.
Here is a list of the golfers who qualified for the 2023 US Open on Monday, June 5:
Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lake Wood, Wash.: 53 players, 2 qualifying spots
- Jesse Schutte (-3)
- Alexander Yang (a)
Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario: 27 players, 3 qualifying spots
- Ryan Gerard (-11)
- Vincent Norrman (-8)
- Ryan Armour (-7)
Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.: 89 players, 5 qualifying spots
- Omar Morales (-12)
- Barclay Brown (-10)
- David Puig
Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.: 51 players, 3 qualifying spots
- Austen Truslow (-5)
- Brendan Valdes (a) (-3)
- Carlos Ortiz (-2) (Playoff)
Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.: 43 players, 3 qualifying spots
- Gordon Sargent (a) (-13)
- Kyle Mueller (-11)
- JJ Gray
Woodmont Country Club (North), Rockville, Md.: 60 players, 4 qualifying spots
- Karl Vilips (a) (-4)
- Isaac Simmons (a)
- Sebastian Munoz (-3) (Playoff)
- Michael Brennan (a) (-3) (Playoff)
Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, N.J.: 67 players, 4 qualifying spots
- Michael Thorbjornsen (a) (-8)
- Berry Henson (-7)
- Christian Cavaliere (a) (-6)
- Andrew Svoboda (-5) (Playoff)
Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & C.C., Columbus, Ohio: 103 players, 11 qualifying spots
- Olin Brown Jr. (-11)
- Davis Thompson (-10)
- Eric Cole (-9)
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Corey Pereira
- Luke List
- Stewart Cink
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Streelman (-8) (Playoff)
- Nick Dunlap (a) (Playoff)
- David Nyfjall (a) (Playoff)
Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 75 players, 5 qualifying spots
- Sam Stevens (-13)
- Taylor Pendrith (-10)
- Nick Hardy (-8)
- Dylan Wu (-7) (Playoff)
- Alex Schaake (-7) (Playoff)
Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.: 76 players, 5 qualifying spots
- Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)
- Paul Barjon (-11)
- McClure Meissner
- Frankie Capan
Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England: 84 players, 7 qualifying spots
- Deon Germishuys (-10)
- David Horsey (-9)
- Wilco Nienaber
- Ross Fisher
- Matthieu Pavon (-8)
- Jens Dantorp
- Alejandro Del Rey
Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan: 29 players, 3 qualifying spots
- Gunn Charoenkul (-14)
- Ryutaro Nagano (-11)
- Ryo Ishikawa (-9)
Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, TX: 120 players, 8 qualifying spots
- Carson Young (-16)
- Austin Eckroat (-11)
- Brent Grant (-10)
- Paul Haley (-9)
- Sergio Garcia
- Roger Sloan
- Jacob Solomon (-8)
- Hank Lebioda