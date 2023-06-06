Did Michael Block qualify for the U.S. Open 2023? Golfer's USGA qualifying event outing explored 

Michael Block failed to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open. He was invited for Final Qualification for the third major of the year after his remarkable performance at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Block finished 15th at the event and secured a spot at the next year's PGA Championship, earning a special exemption for the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open.

He also earned an opportunity to secure a spot at the 2023 U.S. Open but failed even after playing two rounds under 70.

"Michael Block has failed to qualify for the U.S Open after competing in a USGA qualifying event in Canada prior to the RBC Canadian Open," NUCLR Golf tweeted.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Michael Block has failed to qualify for the U.S Open after competing in a USGA qualifying event in Canada prior to the RBC Canadian Open.

Michael Block had played at the US Open twice but failed to make the cut. He had the best finish of his career at the PGA Championship.

U.S. Open 2023 Monday qualifiers

The Monday qualification of the 2023 U.S. Open had been one of the biggest events of the year. 878 players competed on 10 different golf courses for just 64 spots.

Here is a list of the golfers who qualified for the 2023 US Open on Monday, June 5:

Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lake Wood, Wash.: 53 players, 2 qualifying spots

Jesse Schutte (-3)

Alexander Yang (a)

Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario: 27 players, 3 qualifying spots

Ryan Gerard (-11)

Vincent Norrman (-8)

Ryan Armour (-7)

Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.: 89 players, 5 qualifying spots

Omar Morales (-12)

Barclay Brown (-10)

David Puig

Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.: 51 players, 3 qualifying spots

Austen Truslow (-5)

Brendan Valdes (a) (-3)

Carlos Ortiz (-2) (Playoff)

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.: 43 players, 3 qualifying spots

Gordon Sargent (a) (-13)

Kyle Mueller (-11)

JJ Gray

Woodmont Country Club (North), Rockville, Md.: 60 players, 4 qualifying spots

Karl Vilips (a) (-4)

Isaac Simmons (a)

Sebastian Munoz (-3) (Playoff)

Michael Brennan (a) (-3) (Playoff)

Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, N.J.: 67 players, 4 qualifying spots

Michael Thorbjornsen (a) (-8)

Berry Henson (-7)

Christian Cavaliere (a) (-6)

Andrew Svoboda (-5) (Playoff)

Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & C.C., Columbus, Ohio: 103 players, 11 qualifying spots

Olin Brown Jr. (-11)

Davis Thompson (-10)

Eric Cole (-9)

Nicolas Echavarria

Corey Pereira

Luke List

Stewart Cink

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Streelman (-8) (Playoff)

Nick Dunlap (a) (Playoff)

David Nyfjall (a) (Playoff)

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 75 players, 5 qualifying spots

Sam Stevens (-13)

Taylor Pendrith (-10)

Nick Hardy (-8)

Dylan Wu (-7) (Playoff)

Alex Schaake (-7) (Playoff)

Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.: 76 players, 5 qualifying spots

Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)

Paul Barjon (-11)

McClure Meissner

Frankie Capan

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England: 84 players, 7 qualifying spots

Deon Germishuys (-10)

David Horsey (-9)

Wilco Nienaber

Ross Fisher

Matthieu Pavon (-8)

Jens Dantorp

Alejandro Del Rey

Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan: 29 players, 3 qualifying spots

Gunn Charoenkul (-14)

Ryutaro Nagano (-11)

Ryo Ishikawa (-9)

Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, TX: 120 players, 8 qualifying spots

Carson Young (-16)

Austin Eckroat (-11)

Brent Grant (-10)

Paul Haley (-9)

Sergio Garcia

Roger Sloan

Jacob Solomon (-8)

Hank Lebioda

