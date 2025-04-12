Did Phil Mickelson make the cut at The 2025 Masters?

There’s something about Augusta that brings out the artist in Phil Mickelson. But this year, the canvas remained blank. On the heels of a promising lead-up and a surge of form at LIV Golf events, Mickelson arrived at The Masters with momentum but wasn't able to make a telling impact.

For a three-time winner of the Green Jacket, this was not just a missed opportunity; it was a jolt that upended the weekend’s storyline.

At the 2025 Masters, Mickelson fell short of the cut by three strokes, as he opened with 75 and closed with 74 to finish five-over-par. The cutline was posted at two-over, booting him from weekend contention for the first time since 2016.

“I really thought I was going to play well and get right in it,” Phil Mickelson said via Mirror US. “I haven't missed very many cuts here, and I'm surprised that I missed one this year because I was playing really well heading in.”

Mickelson’s second round was marred by a disastrous sequence on the back nine, including a double-bogey after finding Rae’s Creek on 15, followed by dropped shots on 16 and 18. His final tally of 74 sealed the fate.

“It felt like this was a good week, a good opportunity for me, and unfortunately I didn’t score,” Phil Mickelson further said. “I've been playing good golf this year, and so I'm disappointed with my score this week. But I've been playing some good golf. I'll get back at it here soon.”

Despite top-10 finishes earlier this season in LIV Golf, that form didn’t convert when it mattered most.

Mickelson’s early exit puts him in a surprising company of former champions who won’t make the cut — including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Brooks Koepka.

Only 53 players made it to the weekend, making it a ruthless competition. The Masters, a course once dominated by Phil Mickelson, required precision that eluded him this week. And 2025 was also notable for being his first miss at Augusta in nine years, though he finished T2 at Augusta just two years before. His exit on the weekend altered the tenor of the tournament, providing room for new challengers to surface.

53 still standing: Who survived the cut at augusta?

While Phil Mickelson packed his bags early, 53 players remain in the hunt for the 2025 green jacket, and the leaderboard is jammed with storylines. Justin Rose leads the charge at 8-under, eyeing his first Masters title after two composed rounds. Right behind him, Bryson DeChambeau has stormed into contention at 7-under, marking one of the strongest showings from a LIV golfer since the league’s inception.

Seven of the 12 LIV participants have advanced past the cut. Tyrell Hatton (-5) sits fifth, Patrick Reed (-3) is T-12, and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is -1. Perhaps most notably, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann, and Jon Rahm all made the cut on the number at +2, getting into the weekend field tied for 40th.

The cut itself was established at two-over-par — one of the stiffest in recent times. The line bounced between +1 and +2 as Friday’s action played out before finally locking in at 42 players headed home and 53 advancing. Among the weekend field are elite contenders such as Rory McIlroy (-6), Scottie Scheffler (-5), and Viktor Hovland (-4), creating a two-day showdown with the possibility of any outcome.

And as Phil Mickelson observes from a distance, the Masters story moves forward— guided by a new generation of stars and longstanding names seeking something more at Augusta National.

