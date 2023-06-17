Did Phil Mickelson wear custom-made Jordans at the US Open 2023? All you need to know about the 53-year-old’s flashy kicks

Phil Mickelson was spotted wearing custom-made Air Jordans at the US Open in 2023. Mickelson didn't fail to raise the style quotient at this year's event, as he wore a low-profile pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Low golf shoes. These custom-made shoes are inspired by the Fragment Design x Travis Scott Nikes, as per HypeGolf.

As per Golf.com, Mickelson's sneakers were custom designed by someone named 'Shoe Surgeon'.

Mickelson is very particular about his clothes and accessories. He has a special type of glasses, the Uswing GF002, that help him see clearly in overcast conditions when the visibility isn't that good.

Last month, the American golfer revealed the speciality of these glasses. He tweeted:

"They add light, helps to read greens, and protects from wind and rain drops. They’re not for everybody. In fact, not many people even know of them."

What shoes do top professionals wear?

Here's the list of shoes worn by the top 20 ranked players in the Original World Golf Rankings, as per GolfShoesInfo.com:

1) Scottie Scheffler: Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods

2) Jon Rahm: Cuater THE RINGER

3) Rory McIlroy: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3

4) Patrick Cantlay: FootJoy DryJoys Tour

5) Viktor Hovland: PUMA IGNITE Articulate

6) Xander Schauffele: Adidas Tour360 22

7) Max Homa: FootJoy Premiere Series - Field

8) Matt Fitzpatrick: Skechers GO GOLF Pro 5 Hyper

9) Cameron Smith: FootJoy Premiere Series - Packard

10) Jordan Spieth: Under Armour HOVR Drive 2

11) Will Zalatoris: FootJoy Premiere Series - Field

12) Tony Finau: Air Jordan 1 Low G

13) Brooks Koepka: Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT%

14) Tyrrell Hatton: adidas CODECHAOS 22

15) Sam Burns: Cuater THE RINGER

16) Justin Thomas: FootJoy Premiere Series - Tarlow

17) Cameron Young: FootJoy Premiere Series - Packard

18) Collin Morikawa: adidas ZG23

19) Sungjai Im: FootJoy Pro/SL

20) Kurt Kitayama: Boxto Legacy

According to GolfShoesInfo.com, Here are the most popular shoe brands among professionals:

1) FootJoy: 35%

2) Nike: 20%

3) Adidas: 15%

3) Cuater by TravisMathew: 10%

4) Under Armour: 5%

4) Skechers: 5%

4) Boxto: 5%

How did Phil Mickelson perform at the US Open?

Phil Mickelson reacts during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship

Phil Mickelson bowed out of the US Open 2023 as he carded a 4-over 74 on his birthday after shooting a 69 on Thursday. In his aggregate of 3-over after 36 holes, the 53-year-old veteran made seven birdies in comparison with eight bogeys and a double bogey.

The US Open remains the only major Mickelson is yet to win. If he does win it, he will complete his career grand slam. He has won three Masters, two PGA Championship titles, and a British Open so far in his career.

Mickelson will now be seen playing at the LIV Golf Valderrama, which will take place at the Real Club Valderrama, located in Spain. He switched to the Saudi-backed league last year, becoming the first signing by the rival circuit.

The 53-year-old golf veteran is yet to claim a title at the LIV Golf League. Fans will be hoping to see their favorite golfer win his maiden LIV Golf title soon.

