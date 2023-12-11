"Did you play this one??" - Adam Hadwin left stunned by wife Jessica’s question in an amusing encounter 

Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, is well-known in the golf world. Jessica and Adam Hadwin usually have hilarious encounters on X (formerly Twitter), most of them associated with golf. The most recent of these was a display of just how "in the know" Jessica is about her husband's career.

It all started when Adam Hadwin let it be known on X that Jessica was watching the episode of Full Swing dedicated to Joel Dahmen. This installment mentioned the 2022 edition of the U.S. Open, played in Brookline, where Dahmen had a brilliant performance finishing T10.

As it so happens, Adam Hadwin also had a historic result at the 2022 US Open, registering his only Top 10 in a Major to date (T7). Adam Hadwin wrote on X:

"Jess is watching Joel’s episode on full swing. Gets to him at the US Open at Brookline. She asks me, and I quote “ did you play this one”?? Yes dear, it was my only major top 10 and I was leading after the first round."

Jessica Hadwin, whose sense of humor is widely appreciated by fans and has earned her more than 33,000 followers on X, was quick to respond:

"I also learned that the US Open qualifying day is called “the longest day in golf” and why."

Apparently, there's always room for a golf fan to learn new things, even if it's about the professional career highlights of the man who has been her husband since 2017.

How has Adam Hadwin performed in major tournaments?

Adam Hadwin, 36, has been a professional since 2009 and joined the PGA Tour in 2015. To date, he has participated in 21 major tournaments, with the T7 at the 2022 US Open as his best result.

The Canadian has made the cut 14 times in Majors. In addition to his only Top 10, Hadwin accumulated one Top 25 (T24, The Masters, 2018).

In 2023, Hadwin only qualified for the PGA Championship and the US Open. However, that could change for the 2024 season thanks to his career resurgence in 2023.

During 2022-2023, Hadwin participated in 28 tournaments, with 20 cuts made and 10 Top 25s, including six Top 10s, three of them second places. These results helped him finish in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings. Hadwin is also currently ranked 49th in the OWGR.

Hadwin's place in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2023 has already earned him a spot to play in The Masters in 2024. Maintaining or improving this ranking could lead him to the other three Majors, something the Canadian has not achieved since 2021.