This year, the Ryder Cup witnessed many twists and turns both on-course and off-course. One of the biggest news that made the rounds in the media was of Team USA's Patrick Cantley's refusal to wear the customized hat.

Since then, several questions have arisen among fans and followers as to why he ditched wearing the hat. Some even speculated that this was due to the players not being compensated for their participation in the renowned tournament.

Another allegation claimed that the 31-year-old golfer didn't want a tan line since he was marrying his long-term girlfriend two days after the event's conclusion.

During the team's press conference, Cantlay was asked if that was the real reason, to which he gave a hilarious response. A video uploaded on Golf Digest's X (formerly Twitter) handle showed Patrick Cantlay ribbing the journalist over the hat question.

In the video, the American professional golfer was seen pointing at the journalist and asking him:

"Did you read it on Twitter? "Yeah, you did!"

Expand Tweet

The journalist then clarified that he heard it from Xander Schauffele's father on the radio. Schauffele joined the banter and subsequently apologized to Patrick Cantlay on behalf of his father. His teammates laughed at the exchange as well.

Lastly, the eight-time PGA Tour winner questioned the press:

“Would you like to keep asking more questions about the hat?”

Fans must also remember that Cantlay has previously cleared the air about not wearing a hat. A Sky Sports journalist originally shared a rumor that the golfer refused to go hatless since he was not paid for the event. Cantlay denounced the story as completely untrue and called it an outrageous lie.

Patrick Cantlay is all ready to tie the knot with his long-time partner

While the Ryder Cup and the hat drama was going around, Cantlay broke the news of him getting married on Monday, October 2, to fiance Nikki Guidish, a 31-year-old pharmacist and former fitness model.

Guidish and Patrick Cantlay announced their romance in 2021. In 2022, the golfer reportedly proposed to Guidish while they were at a wine-tasting event with fellow golfer Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya Lowe.

Guidish has often joined Cantlay on the PGA Tour and other events. She has also accompanied him for the 44th Ryder Cup competition. The couple is now set to tie the knot after being engaged for almost a year.