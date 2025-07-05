Did Rickie Fowler make the John Deere Classic 2025 cut? Position explored

The John Deere Classic 2025 cut line fell at 5-under on Friday and saw 65 players go out of the weekend field. Notable names that failed to make the cut included Ben Griffin, SungJae Im and Jason Day. Interestingly, Rickie Fowler made the cut despite struggling to keep pace.
For the unversed, the John Deere Classic cut line bounced between 4- and 5-under on Fourth of July, which put Fowler’s weekend in doubt at times. But the ace golfer made it through. It is pertinent to note that the 36-year-old reached 8-under for the tournament after the 11th on Friday.
However, he gave four shots back with bogeys on the next two holes and a double-bogey at the 15th to drop further down. The six-time PGA Tour winner survived with a birdie at the par-5 17th. He managed par from a bunker at 18 to advance at 5-under, to shared T43 with 22 others including Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp and Garrick Higgo, among others.
He made the John Deere Classic cut while fighting for his FedExCup Playoffs place. Notably, he currently sits 72nd in the standings, while only the top 70 qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The California native will now tee up at round 3 at 10:33 am ET alongside Knapp and Higgo. It’s pertinent to note that the Saturday round is expected to be affected by potential thunderstorms. The ace golfer addressed the same and said the weather will have a ‘huge draw’ on the weekend.
Rickie Fowler said after the second round at TPC Deere Run, as quoted by PGA Tour:
“Have a tee time so need to have a good day tomorrow. Make some birdies and see if we can post a score and move up. Unfortunately, with the weather now we have a huge draw so everyone will have fairly similar conditions. But it still means we have to go post a good one and see if we can sneak back up and make a run at it this weekend.”
2025 John Deere Classic Round 3 tee times
Listed below are the complete tee times for John Deere Classic's Saturday competition at TPC Deere Run (All times ET):
Tee No. 1
- 9:05 am – Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar
- 9:16 am – Jeremy Paul, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 9:27 am – Kurt Kitayama, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura
- 9:38 am – Rico Hoey, Carson Young, Lee Hodges
- 9:49 am – Austin Eckroat, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley
- 10:00 am – Nate Lashley, Jackson Koivun, Denny McCarthy
- 10:11 am – Aldrich Potgieter, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu
- 10:22 am – Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
- 10:33 am – Camilo Villegas, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Stevens
- 10:44 am – David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
- 10:55 am – Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell
Tee No. 10
- 9:05 am – Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Zac Blair
- 9:16 am – Dylan Wu, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:27 am – Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune, Vince Whaley
- 9:38 am – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander, Mark Hubbard
- 9:49 am – Bronson Burgoon, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire
- 10:00 am – Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Zach Johnson
- 10:11 am – Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins, Hayden Springer
- 10:22 am – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Adam Svensson
- 10:33 am – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Garrick Higgo
- 10:44 am – Nick Dunlap, Cristobal Del Solar, Rikuya Hoshino
- 10:55 am – Jesper Svensson, Brendan Valdes
