Did Wyndham Clark get FedEx Cup points for the 54-hole win at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Rules explored

Wyndham Clark won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Sunday, February 4, after the final round of the tournament was suspended due to inclement weather.
Clark topped the leaderboard of the tournament on Saturday with his record-setting round of 60. With the final round suspended, he was declared the winner.
Clark won $3.6 million from the purse of $20 million and 700 FedEx Cup points for his victory. He finished with a score of under 17, just one stroke ahead of Ludvig Aberg, to win the third PGA Tour title of his career. Last year, Clark won the US Open, his first Major. His maiden Tour victory also came last year at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Eighty professional golfers played in last week's Signature Event and all the players earned prize money and FedEx Cup points as it was a no-cut tournament.
Clark won 700 FedEx Cup points, followed by Ludvig Aberg who earned 400 FedEx Cup points, followed by Matthieu Pavon, who finished in third place and earned 350 FedEx Cup points.
Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard were awarded 312 points, while Jason Day, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas received 237.500 points.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am FedEx Cup points
Below are the FedEx Cup points awarded to the players at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- 1 Wyndham Clark: 700.000
- 2 Ludvig Åberg: 400.000
- 3 Matthieu Pavon: 350.000
- T4 Thomas Detry: 312.500
- T4 Mark Hubbard: 312.500
- T6 Jason Day: 237.500
- T6 Tom Hoge: 237.500
- T6 Scottie Scheffler: 237.500
- T6 Justin Thomas: 237.500
- 10 Sam Burns: 175.000
- T11 Keegan Bradley : 155.000
- T11 Patrick Cantlay: 155.000
- T11 Justin Rose: 155.000
- T14 Eric Cole: 118.333
- T14 Emiliano Grillo: 118.333
- T14 Beau Hossler: 118.333
- T14 Si Woo Kim: 118.333
- T14 Peter Malnati : 118.333
- T14 Collin Morikawa: 118.333
- T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 87.500
- T20 Adam Scott : 87.500
- T20 Cam Davis: 87.500
- T20 J.T. Poston: 87.500
- T20 Sahith Theegala: 87.500
- T20 Erik van Rooyen: 87.500
- T26 Chris Kirk: 60
- T26 Luke List: 60
- T26 Denny McCarthy: 60
- T26 Alex Noren: 60
- T26 Sepp Straka: 60
- T31 Byeong Hun An: 30.500
- T31 Corey Conners: 30.500
- T31 Tommy Fleetwood: 30.500
- T31 Nicolai Højgaard: 30.500
- T31 S.H. Kim: 30.500
- T31 Tom Kim: 30.500
- T31 Seamus Power: 30.500
- T31 Sam Ryder: 30.500
- T39 Adam Hadwin: 18.375
- T39 Kurt Kitayama: 18.375
- T39 Matt Kuchar: 18.375
- T39 Maverick McNealy: 18.375
- T39 Taylor Montgomery: 18.375
- T39 Andrew Putnam: 18.375
- T39 Webb Simpson: 18.375
- T39 Jordan Spieth: 18.375
- T47 Taylor Moore: 13.107
- T47 Adam Svensson: 13.107
- T47 Tony Finau: 13.107
- T47 Rickie Fowler: 13.107
- T47 Nick Hardy: 13.107
- T47 Adam Schenk: 13.107
- T47 Brandon Wu: 13.107
- T54 Brian Harman: 10.250
- T54 Keith Mitchell: 10.250
- T54 Xander Schauffele: 10.250
- T54 J.J. Spaun: 10.250
- T58 Matt Fitzpatrick: 7.906
- T58 Lucas Glover: 7.906
- T58 Ben Griffin: 7.906
- T58 Russell Henley: 7.906
- T58 Lee Hodges: 7.906
- T58 Viktor Hovland: 7.906
- T58 Brendon Todd: 7.906
- T58 Kevin Yu: 7.906
- T66 Max Homa: 6.375
- T66 Sungjae Im: 6.375
- T66 Rory McIlroy: 6.375
- T66 Grayson Murray: 6.375
- 70 Cameron Young: 5.850
- T71 Mackenzie Hughes: 5.475
- T71 Stephan Jaeger: 5.475
- T71 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.475
- T71 Nick Taylor: 5.475
- 75 Alex Smalley: 5.100
- 76 Harris English: 4.950
- 77 Hayden Buckley: 4.800
- 78 Davis Riley: 4.650
- 79 Patrick Rodgers : 4.500
- 80 Nick Dunlap: 4.350