Did Wyndham Clark get FedEx Cup points for the 54-hole win at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Rules explored

Wyndham Clark won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Sunday, February 4, after the final round of the tournament was suspended due to inclement weather.

Clark topped the leaderboard of the tournament on Saturday with his record-setting round of 60. With the final round suspended, he was declared the winner.

Clark won $3.6 million from the purse of $20 million and 700 FedEx Cup points for his victory. He finished with a score of under 17, just one stroke ahead of Ludvig Aberg, to win the third PGA Tour title of his career. Last year, Clark won the US Open, his first Major. His maiden Tour victory also came last year at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Eighty professional golfers played in last week's Signature Event and all the players earned prize money and FedEx Cup points as it was a no-cut tournament.

Clark won 700 FedEx Cup points, followed by Ludvig Aberg who earned 400 FedEx Cup points, followed by Matthieu Pavon, who finished in third place and earned 350 FedEx Cup points.

Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard were awarded 312 points, while Jason Day, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas received 237.500 points.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am FedEx Cup points

Below are the FedEx Cup points awarded to the players at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Wyndham Clark: 700.000

2 Ludvig Åberg: 400.000

3 Matthieu Pavon: 350.000

T4 Thomas Detry: 312.500

T4 Mark Hubbard: 312.500

T6 Jason Day: 237.500

T6 Tom Hoge: 237.500

T6 Scottie Scheffler: 237.500

T6 Justin Thomas: 237.500

10 Sam Burns: 175.000

T11 Keegan Bradley : 155.000

T11 Patrick Cantlay: 155.000

T11 Justin Rose: 155.000

T14 Eric Cole: 118.333

T14 Emiliano Grillo: 118.333

T14 Beau Hossler: 118.333

T14 Si Woo Kim: 118.333

T14 Peter Malnati : 118.333

T14 Collin Morikawa: 118.333

T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 87.500

T20 Adam Scott : 87.500

T20 Cam Davis: 87.500

T20 J.T. Poston: 87.500

T20 Sahith Theegala: 87.500

T20 Erik van Rooyen: 87.500

T26 Chris Kirk: 60

T26 Luke List: 60

T26 Denny McCarthy: 60

T26 Alex Noren: 60

T26 Sepp Straka: 60

T31 Byeong Hun An: 30.500

T31 Corey Conners: 30.500

T31 Tommy Fleetwood: 30.500

T31 Nicolai Højgaard: 30.500

T31 S.H. Kim: 30.500

T31 Tom Kim: 30.500

T31 Seamus Power: 30.500

T31 Sam Ryder: 30.500

T39 Adam Hadwin: 18.375

T39 Kurt Kitayama: 18.375

T39 Matt Kuchar: 18.375

T39 Maverick McNealy: 18.375

T39 Taylor Montgomery: 18.375

T39 Andrew Putnam: 18.375

T39 Webb Simpson: 18.375

T39 Jordan Spieth: 18.375

T47 Taylor Moore: 13.107

T47 Adam Svensson: 13.107

T47 Tony Finau: 13.107

T47 Rickie Fowler: 13.107

T47 Nick Hardy: 13.107

T47 Adam Schenk: 13.107

T47 Brandon Wu: 13.107

T54 Brian Harman: 10.250

T54 Keith Mitchell: 10.250

T54 Xander Schauffele: 10.250

T54 J.J. Spaun: 10.250

T58 Matt Fitzpatrick: 7.906

T58 Lucas Glover: 7.906

T58 Ben Griffin: 7.906

T58 Russell Henley: 7.906

T58 Lee Hodges: 7.906

T58 Viktor Hovland: 7.906

T58 Brendon Todd: 7.906

T58 Kevin Yu: 7.906

T66 Max Homa: 6.375

T66 Sungjae Im: 6.375

T66 Rory McIlroy: 6.375

T66 Grayson Murray: 6.375

70 Cameron Young: 5.850

T71 Mackenzie Hughes: 5.475

T71 Stephan Jaeger: 5.475

T71 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.475

T71 Nick Taylor: 5.475

75 Alex Smalley: 5.100

76 Harris English: 4.950

77 Hayden Buckley: 4.800

78 Davis Riley: 4.650

79 Patrick Rodgers : 4.500

80 Nick Dunlap: 4.350