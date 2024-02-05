“LIV Golf 2.0” – Fans react to Wyndham Clark winning the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as it is trimmed to 54 holes

Fans reacted to Wyndham Clark winning the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after playing only 54 holes. The tournament was trimmed to 54 holes due to inclement weather, which led to the third-round leader, Wyndham Clark, emerging victorious in the second signature event of the year.

Golfers teed off for the final round on Sunday, February 4, but strong winds and foul weather forecasts led to the cancellation of the fourth round. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes and Saturday's round leader was declared the winner, with $3.6 million prize money as the award.

The PGA Tour shared the news about Clark's victory on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption:

"The @ATTProAm has been shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather. @Wyndham_Clark is the champion for his third PGA TOUR title."

Fans jumped to the comments section to compare the PGA Tour with LIV Golf, which has a 54-hole format. One user commented:

"LIV Golf 2.0"

"54 hole champions don’t count!" another fan wrote.

"The failing PGA Tour is finished! Yet another example of how LIV Golf is the future of the sport! The pampered PGA players can’t play through a little rain and wind! Meanwhile the elite LIV guys finished a tournament in complete darkness! Make golf great again!" commented another fan.

"What a joke. 54 holes no cut event gets world ranking points but LIV players can’t," wrote a fan.

"The hole seemed like a bucket today"- Wyndham Clark after winning 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Wyndham Clark revealed that he was prepared for the bad weather on Sunday. During a conversation with the media, Clark spoke about his victory and the foul weather. He said that he was prepared for the bad weather because of the continuous forecast the night before the final round.

Speaking about the tournament, Clark said (via AP):

“I definitely thought about it last night and this morning with everyone saying how bad the weather’s going to be. You’ve got to have that mentality that today’s the last day so try to go for broke. With that said, that’s very rare that we have 54 holes, so I wasn’t banking on that and I’m still not banking on it.

“I was just, ‘See ball, hit ball, try to hit it where I wanted to.’ I really had a good feel on the greens. So in my mind I was like, ‘All right, let’s just get us to where we’re putting,’ because the hole seemed like a bucket today," he added.

It is important to note that before Clark, Dustin Johnson won the Pebble Beach event after 54 holes in 2009.

Clark shot three rounds of 72, 67 and 60 to settle for a score of under 17. He set the course record for hitting the lowest on Saturday. He shot 12-under 60 in the third round and jumped 22 positions to top the leaderboard after 54 holes.