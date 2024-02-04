“Lift-clean-and-cheat ‘Course record’” - Golf fans express mixed reactions to Wyndham Clark's record score amid rule violation controversy

Fans have mixed reactions to Wyndham Clark's course record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday, February 3. The 2023 US Open winner shot a round of 60 during the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

Clark was impressive throughout his game during the third round and shot a round of 12-under par 60. He made eight birdies, two eagles and one bogey to top the leaderboard after 54 holes.

However, Clark earned a free drop on the 16th hole after his ball landed near an animal barrow. As the area is considered an abnormal ground for play, he received relief at the hole, which ignited controversy about his course records.

Pull Hook Golf shared the news about Wyndham Clark's course record on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"New Course Record at Pebble Beach by @Wyndham_Clark with a 60!!!"

Expand Tweet

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the matter. Clark's performance was praised by some, but others were not pleased with the relief he got. One fan commented:

"Lift-clean-and-cheat. “Course record”

Expand Tweet

"It’s a 60 at Pebble Beach," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Yet someone praised Clark, writing:

"Pretty cool stuff for this dude!! Congrats"

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With a round of 60 on Saturday, Clark jumped 22 positions to top the leaderboard. He finished with a score of under 17.

The American golfer started the third with an eagle on the par-5 second hole. He made four birdies and two incredible eagles on the front nine and five birdies and one bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 60.

The 30-year-old shot 72 in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday and 67 in the second round.

When will Wyndham Clark tee off on Sunday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Wyndham Clark will start the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, February 4, at 1:08 p.m. ET. He will start his game in a group of three with Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon on the first tee hole.

Here are the tee times of all the golfers for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Tee 1

10:45 am: Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 am: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin

11:07 am: Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:18 am: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim

11:29 am: Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy

11:40 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

11:51 am: Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala

12:02 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 pm: Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

12:24 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim

12:35 pm: Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley

12:46 pm: Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

12:57 pm: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day

1:08 pm: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 10

10:45 am: Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:56 am: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson

11:07 am: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

11:18 am: Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:29 am: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun

11:40 am: Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland

11:51 am: Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:02 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary

12:13 pm: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:24 pm: Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:35 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley

12:46 pm: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley

12:57 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap

(all times in ET)