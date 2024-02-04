“Lift-clean-and-cheat ‘Course record’” - Golf fans express mixed reactions to Wyndham Clark's record score amid rule violation controversy

Fans have mixed reactions to Wyndham Clark's course record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday, February 3. The 2023 US Open winner shot a round of 60 during the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.
Clark was impressive throughout his game during the third round and shot a round of 12-under par 60. He made eight birdies, two eagles and one bogey to top the leaderboard after 54 holes.
However, Clark earned a free drop on the 16th hole after his ball landed near an animal barrow. As the area is considered an abnormal ground for play, he received relief at the hole, which ignited controversy about his course records.
Pull Hook Golf shared the news about Wyndham Clark's course record on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:
"New Course Record at Pebble Beach by @Wyndham_Clark with a 60!!!"
Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the matter. Clark's performance was praised by some, but others were not pleased with the relief he got. One fan commented:
"Lift-clean-and-cheat. “Course record”
"It’s a 60 at Pebble Beach," wrote another fan.
Yet someone praised Clark, writing:
"Pretty cool stuff for this dude!! Congrats"
Here are more fan reactions on X:
With a round of 60 on Saturday, Clark jumped 22 positions to top the leaderboard. He finished with a score of under 17.
The American golfer started the third with an eagle on the par-5 second hole. He made four birdies and two incredible eagles on the front nine and five birdies and one bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 60.
The 30-year-old shot 72 in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday and 67 in the second round.
When will Wyndham Clark tee off on Sunday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
Wyndham Clark will start the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, February 4, at 1:08 p.m. ET. He will start his game in a group of three with Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon on the first tee hole.
Here are the tee times of all the golfers for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
Tee 1
- 10:45 am: Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:56 am: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin
- 11:07 am: Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:18 am: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim
- 11:29 am: Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy
- 11:40 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka
- 11:51 am: Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala
- 12:02 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:13 pm: Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
- 12:24 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim
- 12:35 pm: Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
- 12:46 pm: Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:57 pm: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day
- 1:08 pm: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
Tee 10
- 10:45 am: Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
- 10:56 am: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson
- 11:07 am: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 11:18 am: Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
- 11:29 am: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun
- 11:40 am: Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland
- 11:51 am: Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
- 12:02 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary
- 12:13 pm: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 12:24 pm: Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:35 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley
- 12:46 pm: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley
- 12:57 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap
(all times in ET)