WATCH: Justin Thomas has a hot mic moment after he misses a put at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Thomas had a hot mic moment during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On the final hole of the day, he had to take three putts to send the ball inside the cup, which made him express his frustration with an expletive.

The 15-time winner on PGA Tour was at 4-under after 17 holes. On the par-5, 18th, his approach shot landed on the green, 60 feet away from the hole. His first putt attempt pushed the ball just 11 feet for the hole. While it looked like an easy birdie for him, his putt went a bit wayward to the right of the hole and ended a foot away.

The frustration of missing the putt was visible on Thomas' face as he said:

"Jesus f**king Christ!!"

As a result, the two-time Major champion had to settle with a par, and he aggregated at 13-under, four strokes behind the leader, Wyndham Clark. For the uninitiated, he is eyeing his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Last year, Thomas missed the cut in six events and could make just four top-10 finishes in the 21 starts. He missed the cut in three Majors and finished T65 at the PGA Championship, where he was the defending champion. It will be interesting to see if he can end his drought on Sunday or if he will have to wait a little longer.

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Justin Thomas is grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Tom Hoge for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The group will begin with the first tee at 12:46 pm ET.

The Sunday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 10:45 am ET. Jordan Spieth and Taylor Montgomery will be the first group to tee off from the first hole, while Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, and Matt Kuchar will tee off from the 10th hole.

Here's the leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after three rounds:

1. Wyndham Clark: -17

2. Ludvig Åberg: -16

3. Matthieu Pavon: -15

T4. Mark Hubbard: -14

T4. Thomas Detry: -14

T6. Jason Day: -13

T6. Tom Hoge: -13

T6. Justin Thomas: -13

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -13

10. Sam Burns: -12

T11. Justin Rose: -11

T11. Keegan Bradley: -11

T11. Patrick Cantlay: -11

T14. Eric Cole: -10

T14. Si Woo Kim: -10

T14. Peter Malnati: -10

T14. Collin Morikawa: -10

T14. Beau Hossler: -10

T14. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T20. Adam Scott: -9

T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -9

T20. Erik van Rooyen: -9

T20. Cam Davis: -9

T20. Sahith Theegala: -9

T20. J.T. Poston: -9

T26. Chris Kirk: -8

T26. Sepp Straka: -8

T26. Luke List: -8

T26. Alex Noren: -8

T26. Denny McCarthy: -8

T31. Seamus Power: -7

T31. Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T31. S.H. Kim: -7

T31. Corey Conners: -7

T31. Byeong Hun An: -7

T31. Nicolai Højgaard: -7

T31. Tom Kim: -7

T31. Sam Ryder: -7